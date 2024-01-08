ISDA Appoints Head Of Solutions Adoption

ISDA has announced the appointment of Ankit Jain as Head of Solutions Adoption, a new role that will spearhead ISDA’s drive to encourage broad adoption of its suite of mutualized industry solutions.

Mr. Jain joins ISDA from SoftServe, a software development and digital services company, where he was Head of Banking and Trading Domain Solutions and Transformation, responsible for managing front-office, trading, derivatives and technology transformation across banking and broader financial services clients. Before that, he led the change and oversight of large strategic transformation initiatives at Deutsche Bank from 2015 to 2022, having previously held various change leadership positions across multiple financial services companies. He started his career at Goldman Sachs in 1997.

“We’re very pleased to welcome Ankit to ISDA. His appointment is part of a broader strategy to ensure our various products and services are fully aligned and we maximize the potential for broad adoption. Ultimately, the greater the take-up of our mutualized solutions across the industry, the better the efficiencies and cost reductions for everyone, so there will be a big focus on raising awareness, explaining the benefits and encouraging implementation,” said Scott O’Malia, Chief Executive of ISDA.

“I am delighted to join ISDA as the Head of Solutions Adoption. ISDA’s story is woven into the fabric of the global finance and derivatives industries. Since 1985, ISDA has worked to make the global derivatives markets safer and more efficient to facilitate effective risk management for all users of derivatives. With the development of a suite of digital products and solutions, ISDA is once again proving to be the go-to organization for shaping the future of the derivatives industry. I am excited to lead ISDA’s products and solutions implementation drive to broaden adoption across the industry,” said Mr. Jain.

ISDA has developed a variety of solutions intended to bring greater efficiency, standardization and automation to derivatives markets. These include:

ISDA’s Digital Regulatory Reporting (DRR) initiative: The DRR transforms a mutualized industry interpretation of derivatives trade reporting requirements into human-readable, machine-executable, open-access code. It is built on the Common Domain Model, a standardized, machine-readable and machine-executable model that represents financial products, trades in those products and the lifecycle events of those trades. Click here for more details.

ISDA Create: ISDA Create is an online solution that allows financial institutions to extract key structured legal and commercial data while automating the creation, negotiation and execution of key derivatives documentation. Click here for more information.

ISDA MyLibrary: ISDA MyLibrary is a state-of-the-art user platform that allows market participants to access ISDA documentation in electronic form with enhanced navigation and easy-to-use comparability tools. Click here for more information.

ISDA Amend: ISDA Amend is an online tool from ISDA and S&P Global Market Intelligence that centralizes the sharing and matching of key regulatory and contract information with multiple counterparties, reducing the time and cost to complete documentation remediation exercises. Click here for more details.

ISDA Analytics™: ISDA Analytics is a sophisticated benchmarking solution that enables banks to implement standardized approach regulatory capital models for market risk, counterparty credit risk and credit valuation adjustment risk consistently and accurately. Click here for more information.

A full list of ISDA’s mutualized solutions is available on the Solutions InfoHub on the ISDA website.