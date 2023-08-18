On August 8, 2023, ISDA and the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) held a webinar that discussed an initiative to reduce the settlement cycle of relevant US and Canadian securities from T+2 to T+1. The change is scheduled to take place on May 27 and May 28, 2024, respectively.
A recording of the webinar is available here.
Documents (2)for ISDA and SIFMA Webinar on T+1 Settlement Cycle
- will open in a new tab or windowISDA & SIFMA Webinar Agenda(pdf)
- ISDA & SIFMA T+1 Settlement Cycle Questions(pdf)