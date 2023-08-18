BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach FM-TNS-Website-Banner-1-468x60.jpg FM-TNS-Website-Banner-2-468x60.jpg CCData-468x60x2.jpg Sinara_468x60_MV banner.png BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 ETFGIU_USA_468x60

ISDA And SIFMA Webinar On T+1 Settlement Cycle

Date 18/08/2023

On August 8, 2023, ISDA and the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) held a webinar that discussed an initiative to reduce the settlement cycle of relevant US and Canadian securities from T+2 to T+1. The change is scheduled to take place on May 27 and May 28, 2024, respectively.

 

A recording of the webinar is available here.

Documents (2)for ISDA and SIFMA Webinar on T+1 Settlement Cycle

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg