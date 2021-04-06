 Skip to main Content
ISDA And FIA Respond To The European Commission’s Roadmap Consultation On CSDR

Date 06/04/2021

On April 4, 2021, ISDA and FIA submitted a joint response to the European Commission’s (EC) roadmap consultation on the review of Central Securities Depositories Regulation (CSDR). I

n the response, the associations outline the need to clarify the scope of the settlement discipline regime with respect to derivatives transactions. In the context of margin transfers and physically settled derivatives, the associations ask the EC to prioritize reforming the settlement discipline regime’s mandatory buy-in rules in the upcoming CSDR review.


