ISDA And FIA Respond To BoE’s Supervisory Stress Testing Of Central Counterparties Consultation

In June 2021, the Bank of England (BoE) published a discussion paper on Supervisory Stress Testing (SST) of Central Counterparties. ISDA and the Futures Industry Association (FIA) responded to the consultation.
The Associations overall agree with the presented approach. Some of the points made in this consultation response are:
- Given the huge effort to run SST, the Associations propose for global regulators to join forces and run joint SSTs.
- The Associations welcome the inclusion of operational scenarios, especially stressing of porting assumptions and propose to also include non-default losses as a result of defaults.
- The Associations propose to not only use plausible scenarios, but also include scenarios that probe recovery and resolution situations.
- The Associations propose to analyze contagion risk, for instance by linking the losses at CCPs to the available resourced of clearing members.
- In this response, the Associations propose additional disclosure, including some disclosure specific to each clearing member.