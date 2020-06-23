ISDA 35th AGM And COVID-19

Following continued monitoring of the coronavirus crisis, ISDA has taken the very difficult decision to cancel this year’s ISDA Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Madrid.
This isn’t a decision we have taken lightly. For every one of the past 34 years, ISDA has hosted an AGM in order to bring the industry together to share ideas and solutions aimed at making the derivatives market safer and more efficient. The value we and our members place on this event, and the importance of having a forum to engage in person with our 930+ member firms, led us to originally postpone the AGM from May until November 3-5, 2020.
Sadly, the continued spread of the disease and the ongoing restrictions implemented in response mean it is uncertain at this stage whether it will be safe to host a large global event by then. In order to provide clarity to our members, we have taken the difficult decision to cancel now.
Instead, the next AGM will take place on May 11-13, 2021. The venue will remain the same: the Hotel RIU Plaza España in Madrid.
In the meantime, ISDA will hold a series of virtual events in order to continue providing high-quality training and intelligence to the industry. Our program of events is available here. Look out for forthcoming virtual interviews and panel debates on key policy issues, including our July 14 virtual benchmark reform conference.
In accordance with New York law and Article V, Section 1 of ISDA’s bylaws, we will also hold a formal annual meeting for the election of directors later in 2020, at a time and place designated by the ISDA Board and notified to the primary membership.
If you are currently registered as an attendee for the 2020 AGM:
Your registration will be automatically be rolled over to the new date in 2021– you do not need to take any action. If you would prefer to cancel your registration with a full refund, please contact the ISDA conferences team at Conferences@isda.org. If you are an exhibitor or sponsor, we will contact you separately with more details.
Hotel reservations:
Please remember to change your travel plans as necessary. If you have booked a room as part of the ISDA room block at the Hotel RIU Plaza España, all rooms have been released for the November dates. Please ensure you contact the hotel to rebook for May 2021. More information on booking rooms is available here.
We very much hope to see you in Madrid in May 2021 for an outstanding AGM.