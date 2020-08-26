Is Satoshi’s Dream Still Relevant Today? - Closing Remarks By Himino Ryozo, Commissioner Of The Japan Financial Services Agency, At The Blockchain Global Governance Conference (BG2C) In Tokyo On August 24- 25, 2020

Good evening, everyone. Thank you for your active participation over the last two days.
In October 2008, the global financial system was on the brink of a meltdown. The agents of trust and authority with decades of strong track records were all in the peril of their credibility. G7 finance ministers and central bank governors met in Washington DC in the month and the first item in their action plan was about bailing out: “Take decisive action and use all available tools to support systemically important financial institutions and prevent their failure.”
Click here for full details.