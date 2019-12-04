IS Prime Launches New Failover Technology To Achieve 100% Up-Time Across Data Centres

IS Prime has released new proprietary failover technology where clients can now simultaneously connect to IS Prime’s fully independent matching engines in New York and London.
Through a single margin deposit IS Prime can, in the case of a disconnection or other DR event, automatically failover to the other data centre, migrating positions and pricing to achieve 100% up-time with no single point of failure.
Barry Flanigan, Head of Electronic Trading Solutions at IS Prime said:
“Since New York and London have been live we have had 100% up-time between the two data centres and therefore believe that having this setup provides a fail-over solution that is as close to bulletproof as possible.”
Jonathan Brewer, Managing Partner of IS Prime added:
“In these increasingly competitive times it is extremely important that brokers are able to trust the reliability of their Liquidity Provider’s technology. Through solutions like these we are able to continue to support some of the largest brokers globally as their sole Liquidity Provider, giving them both a primary and a backup solution with a single counterparty.”