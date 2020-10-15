IRTI Wins IFN Award For ‘Best Islamic Research Firm’ In 2020

The Islamic Research and Training Institute (IRTI) of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group is delighted to announce winning the Islamic Finance News (IFN) Award for ‘Best Islamic Research Firm’ in 2020.
IRTI won the award after emerging tops in the Islamic Research Firm category of the IFN Service Providers Poll, in recognition of the Institute’s demonstration of thought leadership and dynamism during the year despite the Covid-19 crises.
In a statement announcing the Poll winners, IFN said, “The training arm of the IsDB Group demonstrated great thought leadership this past year despite Covid-19-related challenges, particularly shifting its focus to digital-enabled initiatives: IRTI partnered with Samsung-backed blockchain firm Blocko to launch the Smart Credit Management Platform and rolled out the Smart Economy Grants Program which focuses on the application of emerging technologies.”
In his comments on the award, Acting Director General of IRTI, Dr. Sami Al-Suwailem, said, “We are pleased that IRTI is being recognized by the industry for its pioneering innovative approach to development solutions reflecting the principles of Islamic Economics.”
The annual IFN Service Providers Poll, now in its 15th year, recognizes excellence in the Islamic finance industry. Winners of the awards are voted by the global Islamic financial industry and IFN readers.
IFN said the winners for the year 2020 “displayed resilience during a tumultuous year, noteworthy agility and perseverance as well as business savviness while remaining committed to serving the global Islamic finance industry through a dedication to upholding Shariah principles.”