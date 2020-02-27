IRTI Announces 6th International Islamic Finance Executive Program To Be Held In Jeddah

The sixth International Executive Program in Islamic Finance is scheduled to be held from 19 - 22 April 2020 in Jeddah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The program is a joint initiative of the Islamic Research and Training Institute (IRTI) of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group; Islamic Economics Institute of King Abdulaziz University, Jeddah; Saudi-Spanish Center for Islamic Economics and Finance (SCIEF); and IE Business School, Madrid.
Designed for executives interested in gaining knowledge in Islamic Finance and doing business in the Arab world, the program will facilitate understanding of the key principles and tools of Islamic Finance as well as the opportunities and challenges in the sector.
Industry experts will lead the sessions in the program to analyze, discuss, and learn about Islamic Finance first-hand. There will be academic sessions and round tables with experts, company visits, and networking opportunities in Jeddah, the principal gateway to the holy city of Makkah.
Participants will also discuss the moral objectives of Islamic Finance; characteristic features of Islamic Finance in comparison with conventional financial modalities; and strategies to manage risks and uncertainties that are unique to operations of Islamic financial institutions.
The program is directed towards business leaders, professional experts, and international business development managers who would be interested in entering or further developing their involvement in the Islamic Financial sector.
More details on the program and how to apply are available here: https://irti.org/events/islamic-finance-executive-program/