Irfan Hussain To Join LSEG As Chief Information Officer - Irfan Hussain Joins From Goldman Sachs Where He Is Chief Operating & Strategy Officer For Engineering

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LSEG) today announces that Irfan Hussain will join the Group as Chief Information Officer (CIO). Based in New York, Irfan will start in January 2024. He joins the Executive Committee, reporting to David Schwimmer, LSEG CEO.

Irfan will lead LSEG’s technology team driving cutting edge innovation in the global financial markets. Irfan joins from Goldman Sachs where he is a Partner and Chief Operating & Strategy Officer for Engineering. He has held various roles at the firm including CIO for Consumer and Wealth Management, and roles in the Global Banking and Markets and Asset and Wealth Management divisions in New York, Tokyo and Hong Kong.

Tony McCarthy completes a distinguished career at LSEG. He joined as CIO of the Group’s Post Trade business before being promoted to Group CIO in January 2020. He will retire in early 2024.

David Schwimmer, LSEG CEO, said:

“Irfan is a world-class technology leader, recognised by our customers as a trusted expert to partner with as LSEG drives innovation in the global financial markets.

“Tony’s leadership, deep expertise, and partnership command considerable respect at LSEG, with our customers and our vendors. When Tony retires early next year, we will share our very best wishes with him.”

Irfan Hussain said:

“The opportunity to join a company with LSEG’s reputation and to lead a transformation reaching into every part of the global financial markets is incredibly exciting. I’m looking forward to joining the team, working with Tony and partnering with our customers.”

Tony McCarthy said:

“After a long career in the financial markets, it has been an incredible privilege for me to be a part of the team that transformed LSEG into the leading data, analytics and global financial markets infrastructure provider. Irfan is a talented leader who will continue building on the critical contribution the technology team makes to LSEG and to our customers.”

Irfan Hussain Biography

Irfan joins LSEG from Goldman Sachs where he is Chief Operating & Strategy Officer for Engineering. He is co-chair of the Goldman Sachs Firmwide New Activity Committee and a member of the Global Diversity and Inclusion and Firmwide Technology Risk Committees. Previously he served as the Chief Information Officer for Consumer and Wealth Management and has held various positions at the firm in the Global Banking and Markets and Asset and Wealth Management divisions in New York, Tokyo and Hong Kong. Irfan joined Goldman Sachs in 1995 as an analyst in Foreign Exchange Technology in New York, was promoted to Managing Director in 2006 and Partner in 2014. Irfan received a B.S Computer Science from the University of Texas at Austin.

He serves on the Board of Trustees of the Horace Mann School, New York and is a member of the University of Texas at Austin Computer Science Advisory Council.

https://www.lseg.com/en/media-centre/press-releases/2023/irfan-hussain-to-join-lseg-as-chief-information-officer