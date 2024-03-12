Iress Hires Former Adviser To Drive UK Wealth Growth And Roadmap

Iress today announced that John Parker has joined the company as Head of Business Development, UK Wealth. John brings deep domain expertise, having previously held business development roles at iPipeline, Aviva, and CTC.

Most recently, John ran his own financial advice firm and is an FCA-registered adviser. He will be responsible for driving customer growth, ensuring that product development roadmaps align with customer needs, and working in partnership with advice firms to modernise technology.

Mr Parker’s appointment is part of Iress’ strategic plan to realign its software with changing customer needs; giving customers the functionality, efficiency and reliability they need.

Iress’ Managing Director, UK Wealth, Alex Hore, said, “A key part of our strategic intent for the UK Wealth business is to build even closer relationships with the financial advice industry. We know the people who provide advice understand the challenges and opportunities better than anyone. So who better to hire than a financial adviser?



“John is a natural fit and is an important part of the changes we’re making at Iress. He has a strong understanding of financial technologies, which combined with his experience as an IFA, means he’s ideally placed to support our clients, influence product design and drive growth for Iress.”

Iress’ incoming Head of Business Development, UK Wealth, John Parker, said, ”This is an exciting time to be joining Iress. My experiences with setting up the tech stack for an advice firm showed me how far we have to go as an industry. I look forward to working with advisers to help them unlock the potential of technology to power their ambitions.”