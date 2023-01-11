Iress And Megaport To Provide Global Connectivity For Market Data

Iress today announced it has partnered with Megaport, a global Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) provider, to provide connectivity between Iress and all major public cloud providers globally, including AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform.

The partnership between Iress and Megaport will enable Iress clients to directly access global markets from hosted cloud environments via the IressFeedOS API. Clients with public cloud infrastructure will now benefit from high-performance connectivity and the rapid onboarding process enabled by Megaport’s Software Defined Network (SDN), linking their cloud provider of choice with all major financial centres across the globe via the Iress infrastructure.

As well as significantly reduced latency, the partnership will also reduce costs for clients when compared with standard leased lines. These factors, combined with Iress’s end-to-end managed service capabilities, offers Iress’ market data clients the ability to quickly move into new geographies, scale processing power as needed and reduce operating costs.

Iress’ managing director, Americas, Salloum AbouSaleh​, said: “We are committed to making sure that our clients have access to the best market data possible. This means that we constantly look for ways to improve our infrastructure and are always looking for specialist partners who can bring additional benefits and help us maintain the levels of excellence our clients have come to expect from Iress.

“We have already onboarded several institutional quantitative trading desks, and this partnership with Megaport has allowed them to benefit from both the scalability of the public cloud and the reliability of high-performance fibre optic infrastructure, without the cost of installing a dedicated leased line. We look forward to a long and productive relationship with Megaport.”

Megaport’s head of global corporate development, Nick Balletta said: “We’re excited to work with Iress, enabling their clients to access market data quickly and securely via our global Network-as-a-Service, which spans 25 countries and over 250 cloud on-ramps.

“Whether institutions are moving to the cloud, or expanding their operations in the cloud, we offer them fast, high-performance connectivity that can be localised to each trading geography.”