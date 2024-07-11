Iress And Dow Jones Extend Partnership For Real-Time Market News Through Iress’s Trading Software

Iress today announced that it has extended its partnership with Dow Jones Newswires to give Iress news subscribers access to real-time market news covering all asset classes and geographies. The real-time market news is integrated directly into customer workflows via Iress’s market data and trading software.

Dow Jones has one of the world’s largest news-gathering operations globally, providing news and business information across multiple formats. Dow Jones Newswires offers global coverage complimented by local reporting expertise in key markets including Australia. Through the partnership, all of Iress’ global market data and trading customers will be able to access premium news from Dow Jones Newswires, including select content from The Wall Street Journal, Barrons, MarketWatch and Investor’s Business Daily.

Iress’s CEO, Global Trading and Market Data, Jason Hoang said: “It's of critical importance that traders have access to trusted, accurate and timely information. Through this partnership, we believe that our clients can be confident that the information they use through Iress’s software is of the highest calibre and can be relied upon to help make better trading decisions.”

Dow Jones Newswires' General Manager, Joe Cappitelli, said: “Wealth and investing professionals around the world trust and rely on our premium news, insights and analysis to identify investment opportunities and better serve their clients. By integrating our real-time market news directly into customer workflows, Iress is creating even more value for their clients, enhancing their user experience and helping them make smarter investment decisions.”