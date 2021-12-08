Iranian Brokers Lead FEAS Champions League

The Federation of Euro-Asian Stock Exchanges (FEAS) announced the best of its members' market participants in 2021.
Mofid Securities and Agah Brokerage, both nominated by Tehran Stock Exchange (TSE) received gold and silver prizes in FEAS Champions League's stock market division in 2021, respectively. They were followed by an Egyptian brokerage group which ranked third in the competition.
Due to limitations imposed by the pandemic, the Champions League event was not held physically and awards will be provided to the winners during the next ConFEAS.
Developed by FEAS Secretariat, the League aims to define the Best Member of local exchanges (FEAS Members) and to implement a special award ‘Champion Member’ among Best Members. The main purpose is to raise awareness about local participants among FEAS Community. The award targets FEAS Members’ Market participants based on their transactions in Stock Market and in Fixed Income Market. Based on the results of the evaluation process, the nominees receive Gold, Silver or Bronze prizes for the 1st, 2nd and 3rd places.