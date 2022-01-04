Ira D. Hammerman, SIFMA General Counsel, To Retire End Of 2022

Ira D. Hammerman, Executive Vice President and General Counsel of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA), today announced he will retire at the end of 2022, after serving as the trade association’s lead lawyer for more than 18 years.
“Ira’s steady leadership, strong regulatory relationships, and consistent engagement with our members have been a constant hallmark of his long tenure at SIFMA,” said Kenneth E. Bentsen, Jr., SIFMA’s CEO. “His genuine passion for representing the securities industry is second to none and he has served SIFMA and its members extremely well these many years. We wish him all the best upon his retirement at the end of the year.”
“Ira has provided wise counsel during his time at SIFMA, which has benefitted our membership,” added Joseph Seidel, SIFMA’s COO. “I commend Ira for the contributions he has made to the securities community during his time at SIFMA and his plans to continue giving back in the future.”
“I am very proud of SIFMA’s many achievements during my long tenure as its General Counsel,” said Ira D. Hammerman. “I have been privileged to serve alongside the talented and dedicated SIFMA staff and enjoyed many years of collaboration with the senior most business, legal and compliance leaders of our industry. I will leave with tremendous pride knowing how much SIFMA has contributed to the industry’s growth and professionalism, and effectively served the investing public. I have thoroughly enjoyed my role as a vocal advocate for the industry and all the good that it stands for.”
Since joining SIFMA’s predecessor, the Securities Industry Association, in 2004, Hammerman has overseen SIFMA’s legal and compliance related advocacy, including comment letters, litigation, and regulatory relationships. He has been intimately involved on a wide range of strategic issues impacting the industry, including the 2006 merger of the SIA and The Bond Market Association to create SIFMA, the industry’s response to the Great Recession of 2008, the Dodd Frank Act of 2010, SIFMA’s advocacy on efficient and effective SRO Reform, its longtime pursuit of a best interest standard of care for broker-dealers while preserving the commission brokerage model of financial advice for retail clients, and the intense multi-faceted industry response to COVID-19.
Prior to joining SIFMA in 2004, Hammerman was a partner at the global law firm Clifford Chance (formerly Rogers & Wells) serving in a variety of leadership roles including Washington, DC Office Managing Partner and Americas Regional COO where, since 1983, he represented the financial services industry on a wide variety of securities regulatory and enforcement matters before the SEC, FINRA and state regulatory authorities.
Upon his retirement after nearly 40 years serving the financial services industry, Hammerman plans to focus on charitable endeavors including his Board work at the National Ability Center in Park City, Utah, which empowers individuals of all abilities by building self-esteem and lifetime skills through sport and recreational programs. He will also continue his active support of the U.S. Ski & Snowboard Foundation which assists our aspiring Olympic athletes with pursuing their dreams. Additionally, he will actively mentor LGBTQ+ youth in Utah through the support, counseling and other resources provided by Encircle.