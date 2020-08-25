IQ-EQ Welcomes New Client Services Director In London

Leading global investor services group IQ-EQ is strengthening its senior corporate services team in the UK with the appointment of Amy LeJune, who joins the group’s Corporate segment as a client services director.
Since getting her start at a ‘Big 4’ firm in Texas, Amy has gained over 20 years’ accounting experience, spanning the financial services, hospitality and media industries. She joins IQ-EQ from a competing international fund and corporate services firm, where she held the role of Business Unit Manager, Finance.
Amy has led numerous accounting teams and worked on large multinational accounts across the North American and European markets. In her new role, Amy will manage a diverse client portfolio including global corporations, mid-cap companies and private equity houses. Based in London, she will also be vital in driving the organic growth of IQ-EQ’s corporate services business across its UK & Ireland cluster, leading new business deals and working collaboratively with group-wide colleagues to fulfil international, cross-segment service requirements.
Amy is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and holds an MSc in Accounting and a BA in Business Administration from the University of Texas, Arlington.
Commenting on her appointment, Amy said:
“It’s an exciting time to be joining IQ-EQ as the firm continues to consolidate, grow and strengthen its corporate services offering in the UK, Ireland and across the globe. I look forward to working with my new colleagues and applying my own experience to further establish IQ-EQ as a corporate service provider of choice.”
IQ-EQ’s Head of Corporate Services for the UK and Ireland, Joanne McEnteggart, said:
“Amy has extensive industry experience and international knowledge having worked across a number of our key markets for many years, which makes her an excellent addition to our UK & Ireland cluster and to our Corporate segment as a whole. I look forward to working closely with Amy and the rest of the team as we continue to build our corporate services business in this key market.”