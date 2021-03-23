IQ-EQ Names Jacques Vermeulen As Chief Commercial Officer For Guernsey

IQ-EQ, a leading global investor services group, is pleased to announce that director Jacques Vermeulen has now been appointed as Chief Commercial Officer, Guernsey.
This news comes hot on the heels of Jacques’ return to Guernsey following a two-year secondment in the United States.
Since joining the group in 2009 as a senior administrator, Jacques has achieved successive promotions and was named as a client services director within IQ-EQ’s Funds segment in August 2019 while working as part of IQ-EQ US in New York. He has 17 years’ experience in the funds industry and, during his secondment, played an instrumental role in building IQ-EQ’s network and reputation in the Americas, on-boarding a number of sizeable new clients while also driving business referrals to IQ-EQ’s other worldwide jurisdictions.
Having returned to IQ-EQ Guernsey at the end of 2020, Jacques became part of the local leadership team and was responsible for driving the jurisdiction’s funds-focused business development strategy, managing key intermediary relationships and supporting other directors in expanding existing client relationships.
Jacques’ appointment as Chief Commercial Officer for Guernsey – a newly created position – signifies an expansion of his existing role to include the full Guernsey cluster, as well as the evolution of IQ-EQ’s global and regional commercial strategy, which will see a number of equivalent regional appointments across the group, including the recent hire of Mirek Gruna as Chief Commercial Officer, Jersey.
As IQ-EQ Guernsey’s Chief Commercial Officer, Jacques becomes responsible for developing and implementing key growth strategies for the cluster and will participate in global business development and service initiatives spanning the group’s Funds, Private Wealth and Corporate segments. Commenting on his new role, Jacques said:
“I am thrilled to be taking on this exciting new remit, which has been created as Guernsey continues to cement its position as one of the world’s most reputable international financial centres. I look forward to working collaboratively with my colleagues both locally and across the globe to identify and secure new opportunities for our Guernsey business while supporting the continued growth of the IQ-EQ group as a whole.”
David Preston, Managing Director of IQ-EQ Guernsey, added:
“Given his strong BD skills and international experience, Jacques was a natural choice for the position of Chief Commercial Officer, Guernsey, and I am delighted to be able to recognise him in this way. This new role is a very positive step for Jacques and an important role for IQ-EQ Guernsey as we look to drive growth in 2021 and beyond.”