IQ-EQ Launches Enhanced Global Private Debt & Credit Desk To Meet Growing Demand

IQ-EQ, a leading investor services provider, has today unveiled its Global Private Debt & Credit Desk to enhance its current private debt and credit offering to align more closely with client needs and address continued demand for the asset class worldwide.
According to a survey conducted by IQ-EQ and IFI Global, 95% of managers and investors predict that the market will continue to grow to record heights over the next three years.
IQ-EQ’s enhanced global offering supports managers and investors with increasingly complex debt strategies and gives clients a dedicated team of expertise across the full debt and credit spectrum. The debt desk is complemented by a global structured finance and securitisation team who have in-depth experience dealing with asset backed and collateralised transactions. The offering is further enabled by an integrated technology platform to allow for significant operational improvements and better client experience.
Justin Partington, Group Head of Funds, IQ-EQ: “Despite ongoing uncertainty, most projections we are seeing look positive for the private debt market. As this asset becomes a more significant part of investor portfolios and as structures develop across multiple jurisdictions, the associated strategies, accounting, analysis and reporting will become more complex, deepening the demand for technological platforms. Our enhanced offering supports this shift in demand; our in-depth understanding of the regulatory landscape in all jurisdictions and technical expertise, together with our technology platform, means we can deliver for our clients a bespoke approach to debt fund administration, loan agency and loan administration services, portfolio accounting data and reporting.”
IQ-EQ has established a modern and integrated software platform based on an unrivalled partnership with best-in-class technology providers, including its new collaboration with US-based Allvue, a leading debt technology servicer offering a modern suite of solutions that can power every aspect of a private debt manager’s business. Through IQ-EQ’s integrated platform, clients also will benefit from leading software such as FIS for accounting and transfer agency services and DX as the 24/7 online client portal, as well as the group’s unique proprietary reporting system – IQ-EQ Cosmos – to provide a secure, bespoke dashboard for investor reporting and portfolio monitoring.
Located in all key funds jurisdictions, IQ-EQ has a presence in 23 locations worldwide, providing an unrivalled global reach. The group already serves a number of leading private debt managers, including six of the global top 10.