IQ-EQ Appoints First Head Of Capital Markets

Edward Stevenson has been appointed as IQ-EQ’s first-ever Head of Capital Markets, as the global investor services group expands its service line offering.
Edward is a seasoned capital markets executive, with over 20 years’ experience in the sector. After graduating with a BA in Geography from the University of London, Edward joined a high-profile international banking group on a graduate scheme. Since then, he has gone on to work across a full scope of global market services, specialising in capital management, regulatory development and finance risk management.
Prior to joining IQ-EQ, Edward worked in a consultancy role for a world-leading Swiss financial advisory group. There, he spearheaded the strategic development of a high-net-worth wealth management franchise across the regions of Switzerland and continental Europe.
Edward brings with him a wealth of experience within the global finance, substantial advisory and regulatory space, as well as a comprehensive understanding of servicing global markets. He also has award-winning leadership experience, driving his former Debt Capital Markets team to secure ‘Best Team for Financial Advising Financial Institutions’ in 2019.
Speaking about his new appointment, Edward said:
“I am thrilled to be joining a fast-paced, entrepreneurial and people-focused business like IQ-EQ and I’m relishing the opportunity to put my international experience to work to further grow its Capital Markets business.”
Mark Pesco, Group Chief Executive Officer, further commented:
“I’m really excited to have Edward join the IQ-EQ team and look forward to seeing our Capital Markets segment enjoy accelerated growth under his competent stewardship. Edward is the latest in a number of new senior hires who have joined the business recently, each of whom shares our IQ-EQ DNA and has the passion to help us grow our global business. We pride ourselves on being a people-focused business and attracting people of Edward’s calibre is a testament to IQ-EQ’s leading reputation in the marketplace.”