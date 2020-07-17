 Skip to main Content
IPO Edge To Host Summer SPAC Forum On July 23

Date 17/07/2020

Special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, have led the recovery on Wall Street in the months following the coronavirus pandemic. Looking ahead, IPO Edge will host a virtual forum with leading market participants and advisors to discuss the role of SPACs for investors and companies planning public listings. The approximately 90-minute event will be held Thursday, July 23, at 3:00 p.m. EDT. To register for the SPAC Forum please click here.

The live webcast, hosted in partnership with Sidley Austin LLPGoldman SachsNasdaqICR, and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association, will include a panel discussion followed by a live Q&A session.

The panel will cover the following topics:

  • SPACs as an alternative to traditional IPOs
  • The acceleration of SPAC M&A activity
  • The role of investment banks in both SPAC IPOs and M&A
  • Technology companies seeking public listing
  • PIPEs and debt to support SPAC transactions

Panel participants will include experts in IPO planning and execution:

  • Jeffrey Smith, Partner in Sidley Austin LLP’s M&A and Private Equity practice
  • Olympia McNerney, Managing Director, Head of US SPACs, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
  • Eli Baker, Partner at Eagle Equity Partners, President at Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FEAC), President of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (SPAC sponsor of DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG])
  • Karen Snow, Senior Vice President, Head of East Coast Listings & Capital Services, Nasdaq
  • Don Duffy, President, ICR
  • John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief, IPO Edge