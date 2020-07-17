IPO Edge To Host Summer SPAC Forum On July 23

Special purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, have led the recovery on Wall Street in the months following the coronavirus pandemic. Looking ahead, IPO Edge will host a virtual forum with leading market participants and advisors to discuss the role of SPACs for investors and companies planning public listings. The approximately 90-minute event will be held Thursday, July 23, at 3:00 p.m. EDT. To register for the SPAC Forum please click here.
The live webcast, hosted in partnership with Sidley Austin LLP, Goldman Sachs, Nasdaq, ICR, and The Palm Beach Hedge Fund Association, will include a panel discussion followed by a live Q&A session.
The panel will cover the following topics:
- SPACs as an alternative to traditional IPOs
- The acceleration of SPAC M&A activity
- The role of investment banks in both SPAC IPOs and M&A
- Technology companies seeking public listing
- PIPEs and debt to support SPAC transactions
Panel participants will include experts in IPO planning and execution:
- Jeffrey Smith, Partner in Sidley Austin LLP’s M&A and Private Equity practice
- Olympia McNerney, Managing Director, Head of US SPACs, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.
- Eli Baker, Partner at Eagle Equity Partners, President at Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FEAC), President of Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (SPAC sponsor of DraftKings Inc. [NASDAQ: DKNG])
- Karen Snow, Senior Vice President, Head of East Coast Listings & Capital Services, Nasdaq
- Don Duffy, President, ICR
- John Jannarone, Editor-in-Chief, IPO Edge