IPC Systems Partners With Business Systems To Deliver Future-Proofed Data Management Strategies

IPC, a premier communications and compliance solutions provider has announced a strategic partnership with Business Systems Ltd (“BSL”), a leading provider of compliance and customer experience solutions, to support organizations to future proof their data management strategies.

IPC has added Wordwatch, Business Systems’ cutting-edge Communications Compliance Management solution, to its Trading Communications Systems portfolio, providing its financial institution clients with efficient access to a unified management interface. This interface facilitates enhanced data accessibility, supports regulatory compliance, enables end-to-end management of interaction communications, and facilitates decommissioning of legacy voice recording infrastructure.

James Tonks, SVP Partner Development, IPC said: “We are always delighted to partner with industry leading solutions that complement our service offering and enhance our customer experience. Wordwatch is a great fit with our strategy and focus on communication workflow integration and enhanced data management delivery.”

William Davenport, Chief Sales Officer at Business Systems, commented: “We are delighted that IPC has joined our Wordwatch partner ecosystem, offering organizations an innovative solution to tackle data management challenges and to maximize the value derived from their voice and interaction data.”

Matt Ludlow, Head of Channel Partner at Business Systems, added: “'This collaboration fortifies our commitment to delivering innovative solutions to our clients. Wordwatch brings advanced capabilities, enabling organizations to navigate communication compliance seamlessly. Together, we empower businesses with efficient tools, ensuring regulatory adherence, streamlined communication management, and a phased approach to decommissioning legacy voice recording infrastructure.”

IPC’s Trading Communications Systems support the global voice trading community through a comprehensive suite of leading-edge communications technologies and tools, underpinned by its proprietary and award-winning Unigy® Platform. Trading Communications solutions include Service-as-a-Software offerings (Connexus), on-premise and mobile trading communications products and compliance and surveillance solutions. IPC’s most recent Trading Communications innovation, the OneView Portfolio, was launched at the end of 2023 and offers unparalleled integration and interoperability of voice-traded workflows within a single device and consolidated workspace.

Business Systems’ Wordwatch solution seamlessly ingests and manages both legacy and live communication recordings from any platform. It consolidates this data into a centralized ‘single pane of glass’ portal, empowering organizations to extract greater value from their interaction data.