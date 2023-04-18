IPC Systems And Celoxica Partner To Provide Low-Latency Deterministic Market Data Offering

IPC Systems, a leading provider of electronic trading and infrastructure as a service solutions, has announced its partnership with Celoxica, a provider of ultra-low latency market data solutions. The partnership combines the expertise of two foremost fintech firms to deliver a FPGA-powered low latency normalized market data feed across all asset classes.

The combined solution will provide Buy Side, Sell Side and Financial Markets Application providers with access to a single API multi exchange normalized market data service. With all the benefits of a managed service provider, the collaboration creates a fully hosted environment at Exchange CoLo, Proximity or Customer Specified Site.

In increasingly volatile trading environments, the solution furthers a deterministic trading approach whilst reducing overall operational complexity and overhead costs. Specifically, this benefits firms looking to manage risk with access to low-latency price discovery and proximity to key financial market locations, globally. Together, the IPC and Celoxica partnership allows data to be consumed easily from multiple markets with flexible infrastructure deployment and application ready feeds managed through a single API.

IPC’s Connexus platform is a private, secure Infrastructure-as-a-Service which utilizes globally located data centers across IPC’s global network and community. Connexus offers agility, flexibility and highly specialized configurations while maintaining an exceptional level of security, assurance and efficiency. It is designed for speed, market access, connectivity and security, all as a managed infrastructure. Customers are directly interconnected into IPC’s ready-made eco-system which connects worldwide financial centers consisting of over 200,000 users, over 7,000 locations in 700+ cities.

“Our partnership represents the next phase of IPC as a facilitator to the capital markets infrastructure and network services requirements. We are pleased to provide a low latency deterministic market data offering to our capital markets community to make it easier for firms to consume data from multiple markets while taking advantage of the benefits of a managed service provider” - said Alex Walker, Global Head of Network Data at IPC.

‘'Celoxica is proud to partner with IPC, to provide the buy and sell side trading community with ultra-low latency market data services. By combining our best-of-breed FPGA feed handlers with IPC's best-of-breed data center technology, we are well-placed to provide clients with easy access to all market data, across multiple use cases and all market conditions, through a fully managed service and at the right price point’’ - said Lee Staines, Global Head of Sales & Client Services at Celoxica.