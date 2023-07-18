IPC Partners With CryptoStruct To Provide Market Data To The Connexus® Crypto Trading Environment

IPC Systems, a leading provider of secure, compliant communications and multi-cloud connectivity solutions for global financial markets, and CryptoStruct, a major low latency cryptocurrency market data and trading solution provider, have joined forces to offer enterprise-grade data to IPC’s Connexus® Crypto ecosystem.

Launched in November 2021, Connexus Crypto is IPC’s flagship solution for cryptocurrency trading, supporting complex trading strategies and mitigating risk. Connexus Crypto, a market leading arbitrage enabling solution for cryptocurrency trading, allows market participants to buy and sell cryptocurrency simultaneously in different markets. The solution also provides users with low latency connectivity and instant access to the liquidity of several global crypto exchanges. Connexus Crypto is underpinned by the Connexus Cloud platform, a multi-cloud trading ecosystem connecting more than 7,000 global market participants.

CryptoStruct provides an all-in-one trading solution including highly accurate, normalized, low-latency market data from global crypto exchanges and comprehensive tick histories nano-second time-stamped in colocation for all supported markets. The offering gives customers the option to choose between the whole trading solution or market data only. In both cases, customers will benefit from low-latency access to normalized market data in a single format, making it effortless to integrate and scale their business. The integration with Connexus Crypto gives further choice by enabling customers to receive data not only in the cloud but also via the low-latency backbone infrastructure from IPC with access points all over the world.

“With CryptoStruct joining the IPC ecosystem, our customers will now benefit from a suite of low-latency market data feeds, specifically for the crypto asset class. This is an exciting addition and expansion from our recent announcement with Celoxica, which cements our position as collaborating with best-of-breed providers in the low-latency electronic trading arena,” Alex Walker, VP Global Network Data Sales, IPC Systems.

“We are thrilled to partner with IPC on the delivery of market data to the Connexus Crypto trading environment. Customers will benefit from our sophisticated feed arbitrage which makes our feed not only ultra fast but also highly reliable. Furthermore, with the ability to provide a nano-second time-stamped full depth tick-history, traders and quants will find it very easy to analyze and back-test their trading ideas,” Iain Clarke, Head of Sales, CryptoStruct.