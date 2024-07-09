IPC Now Supports Hybrid Network Connections To Google Cloud - Continuing Expansion Of IPC’s Network-To-Network Cloud Connectivity And Services With Google Cloud Interconnect

IPC, the leading provider of secure, compliant communications and multi-cloud connectivity solutions for the financial markets, has been certified as a Google Cloud Interconnect Partner, and is now listed as one of its global providers of Supported Services.

IPC customers are now able to connect to Google Cloud locations globally. The Google Cloud Interconnect partnership is the most recent expansion of IPC’s Cloud Connect Direct solution, its network-to-network interface with all major public cloud providers.

Many of the world’s top financial institutions already use Connexus Cloud for order creation and placement, trade execution, market data delivery, clearing, settlement, and access to other trade life cycle services. By leveraging IPC’s core Network-to-Network Interface (NNI) with Google Cloud, IPC customers now have even faster, more secure, and efficient access to Google Cloud services. Customers can connect directly and on a managed, hosted, or dedicated basis to Google Cloud, with flexible bandwidth options (50MB to 50G).

Nitish Gupta, Senior Global Product Manager, Cloud Services, IPC said: “We want every customer’s ’cloud journey’ and experience to be unique, faster and more flexible, reliable and secure. We already enable financial market participants to effortlessly leverage cloud-based exchange platforms and execution venues, and to establish efficient direct connectivity to cloud providers. Further expansion of Connexus Cloud’s network-to-network connectivity with cloud providers like Google gives IPC customers more choice in terms of cloud access and service provision, and greater service flexibility with respect to seamless interoperability and interconnectivity between cloud services, and other IPC solutions.”

IPC’s multi-cloud platform Connexus Cloud is an interconnected trading ecosystem of more than 7,000 capital market participants in 750+ cities and 60+ countries. Connexus Cloud connects all entities involved in the capital markets trading lifecycle, including buy-side and sell-side counterparties, trading platforms, liquidity venues, interdealer brokers, application and market data providers and clearing and settlement services.