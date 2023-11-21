IPC Expands Market Data Coverage With Europe’s Leading Derivatives Exchange - Data Now Available Through Connexus Extranet

IPC, a leading provider of electronic trading, trading communications and ‘as a service’ infrastructure solutions, has added a European derivatives exchange to its expanding portfolio of connected exchanges and trading venues.

IPC customers using Connexus Extranet can now access market data across Fixed Income, Equities, Equity Indices, ETF/ETCs, FX and Crypto. Firms such as market makers, high frequency trading firms, quant and program trading firms requiring ultra-low latency data delivery and distribution can further benefit from data server co-location within IPC’s Equinix FR2 data center facilities. Businesses located in other major financial data centers can access market data through IPC’s global connectivity and colocation ecosystem.

In line with its focus on simplifying global financial markets connectivity and normalizing multi-source market data, IPC customers can access market data from multiple liquidity venues through a single API, with minimal incremental charges and without the need to manage myriad Exchange Mandated Changes. Further, on-net connectivity to global exchanges can be achieved in just days, subject to exchange and trading venue approvals.

IPC’s continuously expanding, electronic trading network seamlessly connects more than 75 exchanges and trading venues with more than 7,000 diverse capital market participants and 200,000 individuals in 60 countries worldwide.

Performance engineered specifically to support electronic trading, Connexus Extranet facilitates interconnectivity and communications between capital market participants, application vendors, liquidity venues and content providers. A single API connection to the Connexus Extranet ecosystem links all connected parties together for efficient communications, transactions, and market data (and information) distribution.

John Owens, Director of Global Exchange Relationship Management, of IPC Systems said: “This addition to our expanding portfolio of market data brings significant cost savings and faster time to market for our customers. Through a single connection, firms can connect directly with more than 75 global exchanges and trading venues and hundreds of trading counterparties within our secure, compliant, and fully managed service. Alongside data management workflow efficiencies, trading participants further benefit from reducing both capital expenditures (CapEx) and operational expenditures (OpEx).”

This expanded coverage follows IPC’s recent partnership with Celoxica to deliver a low latency normalized multi-venue and asset market data service through a single API, in fully hosted CoLo or customer-specified data center locations.