IPC Accredited As AWS Direct Connect Partner - Hosted And Dedicated Connectivity On AWS

IPC is delighted to announce its certification as an accredited Amazon Web Services (AWS) Direct Connect Partner. As a member of the AWS Partner Network (APN), IPC can offer efficient and effective access to AWS resources, and other AWS Partners through its award-winning Connexus Platform, to an extensive global financial markets customer base to support electronic trading activities and market data management.

Leveraging IPC’s core Network-to-Network Interface (NNI) with AWS, IPC customers now have even faster, more secure, and efficient access to AWS services. Customers can connect directly and on a managed, hosted, or dedicated basis to AWS, with flexible bandwidth options (50MB to 100G).

AWS Direct Connect is a networking service that provides an alternative to using the internet to connect to AWS. As an AWS Direct Connect Partner, IPC can provide its customers with benefits such as seamless, low latency connectivity compared to standard internet connectivity, coupled with high-service resilience and availability, underpinned with industry leading, high-performance Service Level Agreements.

Tim Carmody, Chief Technology Officer at IPC said: “We are delighted to be accredited as an AWS Direct Connect Partner and to empower our customers’ cloud journey with secure, reliable, and fast connectivity to AWS. Our extensive global network of financial markets participants can take advantage of scalable, seamless access to cloud resources - and other AWS Partners - that can flex to their own business needs.”