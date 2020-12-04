IOWArocks Welcomes BMLL Technologies To Unique Global Marketplace Community - BMLL Data Feed Now Available To Capital Markets Participants Via IOWArocks

IOWArocks, the global marketplace for data technology and services, today announces BMLL, the award-winning data and analytics provider, has joined their fast-growing data owner community. This partnership means the BMLL advanced analytics data feed is now available to capital markets users via the IOWArocks marketplace. The BMLL Data Feeds covers venue analytics, trading costs, alternative pricing, pricing analytics and trading analytics.
BMLL Technologies provides advanced analytics on global market microstructure data and unlocks the predictive power of pricing data, giving clients the tools to improve their competitive edge. BMLL’s Data Feeds are pre-computed from the most granular, full depth order book data, providing market participants actionable insight on the markets they trade. At the same time, the BMLL analytics are used by leading buy-side and sell-side institutions as well as major exchange groups and trading venues to better understand and analyse trading behaviour on their venues.
Paul Watmough, CEO & Founder of IOWArocks comments. “We warmly welcome BMLL to the IOWArocks community. Their proven capabilities provide market data consumers with accurate feeds which enables them to create a clearer picture of their trading portfolios and in turn gain a significant competitive advantage”.
He added: “For far too long the business has been hamstrung by its dependency on costly proprietary terminals. IOWArocks is leading the charge for change by providing a transparent and efficient marketplace giving everyone more choice at the right price point. The new relationship with the BMLL team adds another invaluable dimension to our fast growing community of data creators and data consumers.”
Paul Humphrey, CEO of BMLL Technologies, said: “We are delighted to collaborate with IOWArocks and make our data and analytics available to clients and market participants at large via their ecosystem. It is now more important than ever to harness the power of the full depth order book and scalable cloud compute to provide relevant insights and deep analytics to our clients, helping them to truly understand how markets behave.”