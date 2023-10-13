IOSCO World Investor Week Campaign Successfully Delivered In More Than 100 Jurisdictions

The seventh annual celebration of World Investor Week (WIW) started on 2 October 2023 and concluded on 8 October, although some jurisdictions will continue to conduct WIW-related events in October and November.

More than 100 jurisdictions have participated in the WIW campaign, in addition to several global and international organizations that have also joined the campaign for the first time. Stock exchanges, market intermediaries, industry associations and other relevant stakeholders in the ecosystem have joined the securities regulators around the world to support a range of investor education initiatives aimed at enhancing investor protection. The G20, under the India Presidency, has also supported the WIW campaign.

This high level of participation in the WIW from all around the world is a clear indication of the priority that regulators and market participants are giving to financial education, taking into account their local circumstances as well as the common challenges that retail investors are facing across jurisdictions.

Pasquale Munafò, Chair of the IOSCO Committee 8 on Retail Investors, said: “Financial innovation is opening new business opportunities for the industry and potential benefits for investors. In this context, regulators, the industry and the ecosystem should cooperate to continue increasing financial consumer protection at different levels, including through financial education. Among others, the WIW campaign has delivered key messages on Crypto Assets and Sustainable Finance, two areas in which IOSCO will continue to work and deliver its guidance.”

Eduardo Manhães Ribeiro Gomes, C8 WIW Working Group Coordinator, said “Regulators around the world are conducting different financial and investor education initiatives, ranging from basic messages and tools to more comprehensive programs. The WIW provides an opportunity to share experiences and ways to continue engaging with industry and other stakeholders´ efforts to promote sound and practical knowledge, behaviours, attitudes that are aligned with investor protection considerations.”

IOSCO will continue disseminating key messages on investor education and investor protection and fostering learning opportunities for investors, while continue supporting collaboration with different stakeholders under the umbrella of the WIW campaign.

Additional information on the WIW activities and events is available at the WIW website (https://www.worldinvestorweek.org) as well as following the WIW on Facebook (@worldinvestorweek), Twitter (@ioscowiw) and Instagram (@ioscowiw).