IOSCO To Launch 2021 World Investor Week To Promote Investor Education

The International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) is preparing to launch its fifth annual World Investor Week (WIW) from 4 to 10 October 2021. Like last year, jurisdictions can choose any other week of October or November to promote financial and investor education, considering the conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
IOSCO organizes the WIW, a week-long global campaign, to raise awareness of the importance of investor education and protection and to highlight the various initiatives of securities regulators in these two critical areas.
The key messages of the IOSCO WIW campaign in 2021 will be based on two themes: 1) sustainable finance and 2) frauds and scams prevention. These messages complement those of previous IOSCO WIW editions, such as online investing, initial coin offerings, the basics of investing, and digital learning and online education.
The IOSCO WIW campaign continues to gain support among a growing number of jurisdictions, stakeholders and major international organizations. In last year’s IOSCO WIW, participating jurisdictions undertook a range of mostly virtual activities, adapting and delivering them in exceptionally challenging circumstances. This dedication underscores the relevance and top priority that WIW participants give to financial education and investor protection.
Ashley Alder, Chair of the IOSCO Board and the Chief Executive Officer of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, said, “I welcome this fifth edition of the IOSCO World Investor Week. This annual global initiative has effectively disseminated key investor protection messages worldwide particularly at a time when a growing number of retail investors are participating in securities markets. Despite the pandemic, the IOSCO WIW´s educational initiatives continue to play a critical role in fostering confidence in the markets and protecting retail investors.”
The dedicated campaign website www.worldinvestorweek.org provides details on the various participating authorities and the international organizations supporting this effort.