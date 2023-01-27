IOSCO Report Provides New Insights Into Global Investment Funds Industry

The Board of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) today published the second edition of the Investment Funds Statistics Report (IFSR), which provides new insights into the global investment funds industry. The report is based on a comprehensive collection of IOSCO members’ supervisory data as of end-2021.

The IFSR is an annual exercise that aims to facilitate the regular collection and analysis of investment fund data, enabling regulators and stakeholders to share information and observe trends in the global investment funds sector. It builds on the foundations of IOSCO’s previous biennial Hedge Funds Survey.

Last year, IOSCO published the first edition of the IFSR. This year’s report updates the analysis with new data and, for the first time, provides trend analysis on open-ended funds and closed-ended funds. In summary, this edition of the report observes that: