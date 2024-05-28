IOSCO Board Re-Elects CFTC Chairman Behnam As Vice Chair

The Board of the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) has re-elected CFTC Chairman Rostin Behnam as a Vice Chair for the term 2024-2026, a role to which he was originally elected in October 2022. This year’s election took place at IOSCO’s 2024 Annual Meeting in Athens, Greece. As a member of the IOSCO Board’s Management Team, Chairman Behnam helps guide IOSCO’s policy development and overall management.

“Serving as Vice Chair since 2022 has been an honor and a privilege, given IOSCO’s vital role as the international standard setting body in financial markets regulation,” said Chairman Behnam. “I am grateful for the support and trust of my fellow Board members, and I look forward to further collaboration with the board leadership team as IOSCO continues its important work of protecting investors, maintaining fair, efficient, and transparent markets, and addressing systemic risk.”

In addition to steering the CFTC’s engagement in an array of policy work within IOSCO, Chairman Behnam has co-led IOSCO’s Financial Stability Engagement Group and currently co-chairs the Carbon Markets Workstream within IOSCO’s Sustainable Finance Task Force.

About IOSCO

IOSCO is the leading international policy forum for securities regulators and is recognized as the global standard setter for financial markets regulation. It develops, implements, and promotes adherence to internationally recognized standards for financial markets regulation and works closely with other international organizations on the global regulatory reform agenda.

The organization’s membership regulates more than 95% of the world’s securities markets in approximately 130 jurisdictions. The IOSCO Board is the governing and standard-setting body of IOSCO and is made up of 35 financial market regulators. More information about IOSCO can be found here.