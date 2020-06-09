IOSCO Board Elects Chair And Vice Chairs For The Term 2020-2022

Following its inaugural meeting today, the new IOSCO Board elected its leadership for the term 2020-2022.
The Board re-elected Ashley Alder, CEO of SFC Hong Kong, as its Chair and Jean-Paul Servais, Chairman of FSMA Belgium, as a Vice Chair. It also elected Heath P. Tarbert, Chairman of the US CFTC, as a new Vice Chair. They join Obaid Al Zaabi, CEO of SCA UAE, who is Vice Chair of the Board in his ex-officio capacity as Chair of the IOSCO Growth and Emerging Markets (GEM) Committee.
Mr. Alder said: “I am delighted to be re-elected as Chair of the IOSCO Board. I am also delighted to welcome Messrs. Servais and Tarbert as Vice-Chairs in addition to Dr. Al Zaabi. Together, I believe we comprise a strong leadership team which will continue to direct IOSCO’s efforts in addressing issues related to IOSCO’s core objectives of safeguarding investor protection, market integrity and financial stability. As our recent experience with COVID-19 demonstrates, IOSCO plays a central role in ensuring markets are resilient and able to serve the real economy.”
