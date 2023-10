Investor Activity On The Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW) Group Market – September 2023

GPW Main Market Electronic Order Book [1] equities turnover value increased by 3.3% YoY to PLN 22.1 billion

NewConnect Electronic Order Book equities turnover value increased by 35.3% YoY to PLN 157.1 million

Index futures turnover volume decreased by 33.8% YoY to 885,500 contracts

Structured products turnover value decreased by 27.2% YoY to PLN 238.2 million

Electricity turnover volume increased by 10.1% YoY to 13.1 TWh

Natural gas turnover volume increased by 4.8% YoY to 10.6 TWh

In September 2023, total equities turnover value on the GPW Main Market was PLN 22.9 billion, representing an 0.4% decrease year on year, while Electronic Order Book turnover value increased by 3.3% year on year to PLN 22.1 billion. Average daily Electronic Order Book equities turnover value stood at PLN 1.1 billion, an 8.2% increase year on year. On the last trading day of September 2023, the WIG index closed at 65,397.43 points, representing a 42.3% increase year on year.

Total September 2023 NewConnect equities turnover value increased by 38.8% year on year to PLN 163.8 million, while Electronic Order Book equities turnover increased by 35.3% year on year and stood at PLN 157.1 million.

Total September 2023 GlobalConnect equities turnover value was PLN 177,600.

Total September 2023 derivatives turnover volume was 1.4 million contracts, representing a 27.5% decrease year on year. Index futures turnover volume decreased by 33.8% year on year to 885,500 contracts. Currency futures turnover volume decreased by 6.2% year on year to 334,200 contracts. Single-stock futures turnover volume decreased by 21.8% year on year to 120,000 contracts.

In September 2023, structured products turnover value decreased by 27.2% year on year to PLN 238.2 million. ETF turnover value decreased by 26.2% year on year to PLN 66.5 million.

At the end of September 2023, Catalyst listed non-Treasury bond value was PLN 105.9 billion, compared to PLN 94.7 billion at the end of September 2022. In September 2023, turnover value of bonds on Catalyst’s Electronic Order Book decreased by 22.2% year on year to PLN 336.3 million.

In September 2023, total TBSP bond turnover value was PLN 22.1 billion, compared to PLN 17.0 billion in September 2022, representing a 30.0% increase year on year.

Total September 2023 electricity turnover volume was 13.1 TWh, representing a 10.1% increase year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume increased by 126.3% year on year to 5.4 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume decreased by 19.4% year on year to 7.6 TWh.

Total September 2023 natural gas turnover volume was 10.6 TWh, representing a 4.8% increase year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume decreased by 24.6% year on year to 1.1 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume increased by 9.6% year on year to 9.6 TWh.

Turnover volume of September 2023 spot transactions in property rights to certificates of origin, excluding rights to certificates of energy efficiency (“white certificates”),[2] was 1.6 TWh, representing a 13.3% increase year on year.

In September 2023, turnover volume of property rights to certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) decreased by 5.7% year on year to 7.5 ktoe[3].

September 2023 turnover volume in Guarantees of Origin of electricity generated from renewable energy sources decreased by 60.2% year on year to 1.6 TWh.

At the end of September 2023, the market capitalisation of 369 domestic companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 631.0 billion (EUR 136.1 billion), while the total market capitalisation of 412 domestic and foreign companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 1,319.0 billion (EUR 284.5 billion).

Shares of the companies: DEMOLISH GAMES S.A. (offering value: PLN 1 million), FREEMIND S.A. (offering value: PLN 1.1 million) and PLOT TWIST S.A. (offering value: PLN 5.6 million) were newly listed on NewConnect.

In September 2023, GPW held 21 trading sessions, compared to 22 trading sessions in September 2022.

GPW Group Markets– September 2023

[1] Trading in the session, net of block trades.

[2] Certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) are issued, traded, and cleared in different metric units than other certificates on TGE (toe – tonne of oil equivalent; amount of energy equivalent to one metric tonne of crude oil with a calorific value of 10,000 kcal/kg).