Investor Activity On GPW Group Markets – September 2020

- GPW Main Market Electronic Order Book[1] equities turnover value increased by 37.6% YoY to PLN 22.2 billion
- NewConnect Electronic Order Book turnover value increased by 643.5% YoY to PLN 1.3 billion
- Derivatives turnover volume increased by 48.6% YoY to 1,224,700 contracts
- Structured products turnover value increased by 27.3% YoY to PLN 183.5 million
- ETF turnover value increased by 195.4% YoY to PLN 48.2 million
- Electricity turnover volume decreased by 28.9% to 18.9 TWh
- Natural gas turnover volume increased by 11.1% YoY to 13.3 TWh
In September 2020, total equities turnover value on the GPW Main Market was PLN 22.3 billion, representing a 30.8% increase year on year, while Electronic Order Book turnover value increased by 37.6% year on year to PLN 22.2 billion. Average daily Electronic Order Book equities turnover value stood at PLN 1.0 billion, a 31.4% increase year on year. On the last trading day of September 2020, the WIG index closed at 49,411.53 points, representing a 13.8% decrease year on year.
Total September 2020 NewConnect equities turnover value increased by 644.8% year on year to PLN 1.3 billion, while Electronic Order Book equities turnover increased by 643.5% year on year and stood at PLN 1.3 billion.
Total September 2020 derivatives turnover volume was 1,224,700 contracts, representing a 48.6% increase year on year. Index futures turnover volume increased by 30.0% year on year to 579,500 contracts. Single-stock futures turnover volume increased by 74.5% year on year to 213,700 contracts. Currency futures turnover volume increased by 68.0% year on year to 386,200 contracts. Options turnover volume increased by 74.1% year on year to 45,300 contracts.
In September 2020, structured products turnover value increased by 27.3% year on year to PLN 183.5 million. ETF turnover value increased by 195.4% year on year to PLN 48.2 million.
At the end of September 2020, Catalyst listed non-Treasury bond value was PLN 95.2 billion, compared to PLN 92.8 billion at the end of September 2019. In September 2020, turnover value of non-Treasury bonds on Catalyst’s Electronic Order Book decreased by 34.2% year on year to PLN 181.7 million.
In September 2020, total TBSP bond turnover value was PLN 7.4 billion, compared to PLN 18.4 billion in September 2019, representing a 59.7% decrease year on year.
Total September 2020 electricity turnover volume was 18.9 TWh, representing a 28.9% decrease year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume increased by 4.2% year on year to 2.8 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume decreased by 32.6% year on year to 16.1 TWh.
Total September 2020 natural gas turnover volume was 13.3 TWh, representing an 11.1% increase year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume decreased by 19.1% year on year to 1.2 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume increased by 15.3% year on year to 12.1 TWh.
Turnover volume of September 2020 spot transactions in property rights to certificates of origin, excluding rights to certificates of energy efficiency (“white certificates”)[2] was 2.0 TWh, representing a 16.1% increase year on year.
In September 2020, turnover volume of property rights to certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) decreased by 66.9% year on year to 11.2 ktoe[3].
September 2020 turnover volume in Guarantees of Origin of electricity generated from renewable energy sources increased by 11.7% year on year to 1.3 TWh.
At the end of September 2020, the market capitalisation of 388 domestic companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 467.9 billion (EUR 103.4 billion), while the total market capitalisation of 436 domestic and foreign companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 804.7 billion (EUR 177.8 billion).
The companies Skinwallet and Duality were newly listed on NewConnect in September 2020.
In September 2020, GPW held 22 trading sessions, compared to 21 sessions in September 2019.
[1] Trading in the session, net of block trades.
[2] Certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) are issued, traded, and cleared in different metric units than other certificates on TGE (toe – tonne of oil equivalent; amount of energy equivalent to one metric tonne of crude oil with a calorific value of 10,000 kcal/kg).
[3] ktoe = 1,000 toe, Mtoe = 1,000,000 toe