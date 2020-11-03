Investor Activity On GPW Group Markets – October 2020

- GPW Main Market Electronic Order Book[1] equities turnover value increased by 136.9% YoY to PLN 37.7 billion
- NewConnect Electronic Order Book turnover value increased by 1,494.5% YoY to PLN 2.7 billion
- Derivatives turnover volume increased by 65.7% YoY to 973,200 contracts
- Bonds turnover value on TBSP increased by 24.6% YoY to PLN 18.8 billion
- Structured products turnover value increased by 39.1% YoY to PLN 195.3 million
- ETF turnover value increased by 173.7% YoY to PLN 42.1 million
- Electricity turnover volume decreased by 19.4% to 23.4 TWh
- Natural gas turnover volume decreased by 5.8% YoY to 13.6 TWh
In October 2020, total equities turnover value on the GPW Main Market was PLN 46.8 billion, representing a 191.0% increase year on year, while Electronic Order Book turnover value increased by 136.9% year on year to PLN 37.7 billion. Average daily Electronic Order Book equities turnover value stood at PLN 1.7 billion, a 147.6% increase year on year. On the last trading day of October, the WIG index closed at 44,097.98 points, representing a 23.7% decrease year on year.
NewConnect equities turnover value increased by 1,399.8% year on year to PLN 2.7 billion, while Electronic Order Book equities turnover increased by 1,494.5% year on year and stood at PLN 2.7 billion.
Derivatives turnover volume was 973,200 contracts, representing a 65.7% increase year on year. Index futures turnover volume increased by 75.5% year on year to 549,300 contracts. Single-stock futures turnover volume increased by 36.0% year on year to 202,500 contracts. Currency futures turnover volume increased by 65.0% year on year to 179,800 contracts. Options turnover volume increased by 150.9% year on year to 41,600 contracts.
Structured products turnover value increased by 39.1% year on year to PLN 195.3 million. ETF turnover value increased by 173.7% year on year to PLN 42.1 million.
At the end of October 2020, Catalyst listed non-Treasury bond value was PLN 96.7 billion, compared to PLN 90.7 billion at the end of October 2019. In October 2020, turnover value of non-Treasury bonds on Catalyst’s Electronic Order Book decreased by 14.2% year on year to PLN 242.2 million.
In October 2020, total TBSP bond turnover value was PLN 18.8 billion, compared to PLN 15.1 billion in October 2019, representing a 24.6% increase year on year.
Electricity turnover volume was 23.4 TWh, representing a 19.4% decrease year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume increased by 6.0% year on year to 3.1 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume decreased by 22.2% year on year to 20.3 TWh.
Total October 2020 natural gas turnover volume was 13.6 TWh, representing an 5.8% decrease year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume increased by 24.3% year on year to 2.8 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume decreased by 11.2% year on year to 10.9 TWh.
Turnover volume of October 2020 spot transactions in property rights to certificates of origin, excluding rights to certificates of energy efficiency (“white certificates”)[2] was 1.6 TWh, representing a 17.8% decrease year on year.
Turnover volume of property rights to certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) decreased by 64.9% year on year to 11.9 ktoe[3].
Turnover volume in Guarantees of Origin of electricity generated from renewable energy sources decreased by 47.5% year on year to 0.7 TWh.
At the end of October 2020, market capitalisation of 385 Main Market domestic companies was PLN 408 billion (EUR 88.3 billion), while total market capitalisation of 434 domestic and foreign Main Market companies was PLN 827.2 billion (EUR 179.1 billion).
On 12 October, shares of Allegro.eu S.A. were newly listed on the Main Market. Allegro’s IPO initially included 216 million shares (including up to 15 percent of shares allotted to Morgan Stanley as a post-IPO price stabilisation option) and the offering was worth PLN 9.3 billion at PLN 43 per share. The IPO was eventually increased to 246,857,143 shares (including the stabilisation option) and the final offering was worth PLN 10.6 billion.
In October 2020, GPW held 22 trading sessions, compared to 23 sessions in October 2019.
Investor Activity on GPW Markets in October 2020
[1] Trading in the session, net of block trades.
[2] Certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) are issued, traded, and cleared in different metric units than other certificates on TGE (toe – tonne of oil equivalent; amount of energy equivalent to one metric tonne of crude oil with a calorific value of 10,000 kcal/kg).
[3] ktoe = 1,000 toe, Mtoe = 1,000,000 toe