Investor Activity On GPW Group Markets – November 2020

- GPW Main Market Electronic Order Book1 equities turnover value increased by 101.4% YoY to PLN 30.6 billion
- NewConnect Electronic Order Book turnover value increased by 942.2% YoY to PLN 1.5 billion
- Derivatives turnover volume increased by 121.2% YoY to 1,009,900 contracts
- Bonds turnover value on TBSP increased by 42.2% YoY to PLN 20.6 billion
- Structured products turnover value increased by 39.6% YoY to PLN 186.9 million
- ETF turnover value increased by 257.9% YoY to PLN 71.4 million
- Electricity turnover volume decreased by 12.2% to 19.6 TWh
- Natural gas turnover volume increased by 4.7% YoY to 11.9 TWh
In November 2020, total equities turnover value on the GPW Main Market was PLN 31.3 billion, representing a 103.4% increase year on year, while Electronic Order Book turnover value increased by 101.4% year on year to PLN 30.6 billion. Average daily Electronic Order Book equities turnover value stood at PLN 1.5 billion, a 91.3% increase year on year. On the last trading day of November, the WIG index closed at 52,639.45 points, representing an 8.5% decrease year on year.
Total November NewConnect equities turnover value increased by 926.0% year on year to PLN 1.5 billion, while Electronic Order Book equities turnover increased by 942.2% year on year and stood at PLN 1.5 billion.
Total November derivatives turnover volume was 1,009,900 contracts, representing a 121.2% increase year on year. Index futures turnover volume increased by 149.6% year on year to 568,800 contracts. Single-stock futures turnover volume increased by 72.9% year on year to 258,000 contracts. Currency futures turnover volume increased by 131.3% year on year to 146,000 contracts. Options turnover volume increased by 126.4% year on year to 37,200 contracts.
Structured products turnover value increased by 39.6% year on year to PLN 186.9 million. ETF turnover value increased by 257.9% year on year to PLN 71.4 million.
At the end of November, Catalyst listed non-Treasury bond value was PLN 97.2 billion, compared to PLN 91.3 billion at the end of November 2019. Turnover value of non-Treasury bonds on Catalyst’s Electronic Order Book increased by 34.9% year on year to PLN 230.9 million.
Total TBSP bond turnover value was PLN 20.6 billion, compared to PLN 14.5 billion in November 2019, representing a 42.2% increase year on year.
Total electricity turnover volume was 19.6 TWh, representing a 12.2% decrease year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume increased by 6.7% year on year to 3.0 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume decreased by 14.9% year on year to 16.6 TWh.
Total natural gas turnover volume was 11.9 TWh, representing a 4.7% increase year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume increased by 22.0% year on year to 3.2 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume decreased by 0.4% year on year to 8.8 TWh.
Turnover volume of November spot transactions in property rights to certificates of origin, excluding rights to certificates of energy efficiency (“white certificates”)2 was 1.9 TWh, representing a 23.3% increase year on year.
Turnover volume of property rights to certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) decreased by 66.1% year on year to 6.9 ktoe3.
Turnover volume in Guarantees of Origin of electricity generated from renewable energy sources increased by 2.7% year on year to 1.6 TWh.
At the end of November, the market capitalisation of 383 domestic companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 495.2 billion (EUR 110.6 billion), while the total market capitalisation of 432 domestic and foreign companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 995.5 billion (EUR 222.3 billion).
In November, GPW held 20 trading sessions, compared to 19 sessions in November 2019.
1 Trading in the session, net of block trades.
2 Certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) are issued, traded, and cleared in different metric units than other certificates on TGE (toe – tonne of oil equivalent; amount of energy equivalent to one metric tonne of crude oil with a calorific value of 10,000 kcal/kg).
3 ktoe = 1,000 toe, Mtoe = 1,000,000 toe