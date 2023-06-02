Investor Activity On GPW Group Markets – May 2023

GPW Main Market Electronic Order Book 1 equities turnover value decreased by 8.6% YoY to PLN 22.2 billion

NewConnect Electronic Order Book equities turnover value increased by 9.6% YoY to PLN 183.6 million

Index futures turnover volume decreased by 1.4% YoY to 634,700 contracts

Electricity turnover volume decreased by 10.3% to 10.3 TWh

Natural gas turnover volume decreased by 22.0% YoY to 9.5 TWh

In May 2023, total equities turnover value on the GPW Main Market was PLN 22.5 billion, representing an 8.2% decrease year on year, while Electronic Order Book turnover value decreased by 8.6% year on year to PLN 22.2 billion. Average daily Electronic Order Book equities turnover value stood at PLN 1,055.9 million, an 8.6% decrease year on year. On the last trading day of May 2023, the WIG index closed at 62,285.97 points, representing an 8.5% increase year on year.

Total May 2023 NewConnect equities turnover value increased by 4.5% year on year to PLN 184.9 million, while Electronic Order Book equities turnover increased by 9.6% year on year and stood at PLN 183.6 million.

Total May 2023 GlobalConnect equities turnover value was PLN 498,600.

Total May 2023 derivatives turnover volume was 1,018,000 contracts, representing a 3.0% decrease year on year. Index futures turnover volume decreased by 1.4% year on year to 634,700 contracts. Currency futures turnover volume increased by 9.1% year on year to 263,500 contracts. Single-stock futures turnover volume decreased by 33.2% year on year to 88,500 contracts.

In May 2023, structured products turnover value decreased by 43.1% year on year to PLN 155.5 million. ETF turnover value decreased by 19.3% year on year to PLN 71.8 million.

At the end of May 2023, Catalyst listed non-Treasury bond value was PLN 100.9 billion, compared to PLN 96.9 billion at the end of May 2022. In May 2023, turnover value of bonds on Catalyst’s Electronic Order Book decreased by 25.4% year on year to PLN 628.5 million.

In May 2023, total TBSP bond turnover value was PLN 48.1 billion, compared to PLN 33.3 billion in May 2022, representing a 44.5% increase year on year.

Total May 2023 electricity turnover volume was 10.3 TWh, representing a 10.3% decrease year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume increased by 61.4% year on year to 4.5 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume decreased by 33.2% year on year to 5.8 TWh.

Total May 2023 natural gas turnover volume was 9.5 TWh, representing a 22.0% decrease year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume increased by 7.6% year on year to 1.3 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume decreased by 25.3% year on year to 8.2 TWh.

Turnover volume of May 2023 spot transactions in property rights to certificates of origin, excluding rights to certificates of energy efficiency (“white certificates”),2 was 2.8 TWh, representing a 12.8% decrease year on year.

In May 2023, turnover volume of property rights to certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) decreased by 26.7% year on year to 9.7 ktoe3.

May 2023 turnover volume in Guarantees of Origin of electricity generated from renewable energy sources decreased by 6.8% year on year to 2.9 TWh.

At the end of May 2023, the market capitalisation of 374 domestic companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 609.7 billion (EUR 134.4 billion), while the total market capitalisation of 417 domestic and foreign companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 1,243.5 billion (EUR 274.0 billion).

Shares of the company URTESTE (transfer from NewConnect; capital raised in the IPO – new issue value: PLN 29.6 million) were newly listed on the Main Market in May 2023.

In May 2023, GPW held 21 trading sessions, the same as in May 2022.

The appendix presents turnover data for the markets operated by GPW.