Investor Activity On GPW Group Markets – May 2021

- GPW Main Market Electronic Order Book[1] equities turnover value increased by 37.6% YoY to PLN 28.2 billion
- Derivatives turnover volume increased by 7.4% YoY to 800,400 contracts
- Bonds turnover value on TBSP increased by 403.9% YoY to PLN 37.8 billion
- Electricity turnover volume increased by 20.5% to 23.4 TWh
- Natural gas turnover volume increased by 7.1% YoY to 14.6 TWh
In May 2021, total equities turnover value on the GPW Main Market was PLN 32.5 billion, representing a 49.4% increase year on year, while Electronic Order Book turnover value increased by 37.6% year on year to PLN 28.2 billion. Average daily Electronic Order Book equities turnover value stood at PLN 1,410.5 million, a 37.6% increase year on year. On the last trading day of May 2021, the WIG index closed at 66,284.71 points, representing a 37.7% increase year on year.
Total May 2021 NewConnect equities turnover value decreased by 52.3% year on year to PLN 409.4 million, while Electronic Order Book equities turnover decreased by 53.2% year on year and stood at PLN 398.5 million.
Total May 2021 derivatives turnover volume was 800,400 contracts, representing a 7.4% increase year on year. Index futures turnover volume increased by 10.8% year on year to 478,500 contracts. Single-stock futures turnover volume increased by 7.5% year on year to 185,100 contracts. Currency futures turnover volume decreased by 12.7% year on year to 104,800 contracts. Options turnover volume increased by 52.7% year on year to 32,000 contracts.
In May 2021, structured products turnover value increased by 29.5% year on year to PLN 251.9 million. ETF turnover value decreased by 20.5% year on year to PLN 60.3 million.
At the end of May 2021, Catalyst listed non-Treasury bond value was PLN 99.6 billion, compared to PLN 92.9 billion at the end of May 2020. In May 2021, turnover value of non-Treasury bonds on Catalyst’s Electronic Order Book increased by 15.5% year on year to PLN 268.7 million.
In May 2021, total TBSP bond turnover value was PLN 37.8 billion, compared to PLN 7.5 billion in May 2020, representing a 403.9% increase year on year.
Total May 2021 electricity turnover volume was 23.4 TWh, representing a 20.5% increase year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume decreased by 4.7% year on year to 2.8 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume increased by 25.0% year on year to 20.6 TWh.
Total May 2021 natural gas turnover volume was 14.6 TWh, representing a 7.1% increase year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume increased by 6.2% year on year to 1.8 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume increased by 7.2% year on year to 12.7 TWh.
Turnover volume of May 2021 spot transactions in property rights to certificates of origin, excluding rights to certificates of energy efficiency (“white certificates”),[2] was 2.7 TWh, representing an 18.4% decrease year on year.
In May 2021, turnover volume of property rights to certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) decreased by 43.4% year on year to 14.1 ktoe[3].
May 2021 turnover volume in Guarantees of Origin of electricity generated from renewable energy sources increased by 87.2% year on year to 2.2 TWh.
Turnover on the exchange agricultural market was 25 tonnes of wheat in May 2021 compared to 750 tonnes in May 2020.
At the end of May 2021, the market capitalisation of 381 domestic companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 649.1 billion (EUR 144.9 billion), while the total market capitalisation of 429 domestic and foreign companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 1,289.5 billion (EUR 287.8 billion).
Shares of the companies Vercom (offering value PLN 225 million), Brand 24 (transfer from NewConnect), and Pepco Group (offering value PLN 3.7 billion) were newly listed on the GPW Main Market in May 2021.
Shares of the company DG-Net S.A. (offering value ~PLN 0.2 million) were newly listed on NewConnect in May 2021.
In May 2021, GPW held 20 trading sessions, the same as in May 2020.
[1] Trading in the session, net of block trades.
[2] Certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) are issued, traded, and cleared in different metric units than other certificates on TGE (toe – tonne of oil equivalent; amount of energy equivalent to one metric tonne of crude oil with a calorific value of 10,000 kcal/kg).
[3] ktoe = 1,000 toe, Mtoe = 1,000,000 toe