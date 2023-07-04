Investor Activity On GPW Group Markets – June 2023

GPW Main Market Electronic Order Book 1 equities turnover value increased by 40.2% YoY to PLN 24.9 billion

Index futures turnover volume increased by 22.9% YoY to 907,700 contracts

ETF turnover value increased by 40.3% YoY to PLN 86.8 million

Electricity turnover volume increased by 2.0% YoY to 13.0 TWh

Natural gas turnover volume decreased by 30.1% YoY to 7.7 TWh

In June 2023, total equities turnover value on the GPW Main Market was PLN 27.0 billion, representing a 52.0% increase year on year, while Electronic Order Book turnover value increased by 40.2% year on year to PLN 24.9 billion. Average daily Electronic Order Book equities turnover value stood at PLN 1,183.8 million, a 40.2% increase year on year. On the last trading day of June 2023, the WIG index closed at 67,283.22 points, representing a 25.6% increase year on year.

Total June 2023 NewConnect equities turnover value decreased by 15.7% year on year to PLN 151.1 million, while Electronic Order Book equities turnover decreased by 13.5% year on year and stood at PLN 142.9 million.

Total June 2023 GlobalConnect equities turnover value was PLN 777,000.

Total June 2023 derivatives turnover volume was 1,814,500 contracts, representing a 15.7% increase year on year. Index futures turnover volume increased by 22.9% year on year to 907,700 contracts. Currency futures turnover volume increased by 14.7% year on year to 759,000 contracts. Single-stock futures turnover volume decreased by 11.9% year on year to 120,500 contracts.

In June 2023, structured products turnover value decreased by 11.0% year on year to PLN 203.3 million. ETF turnover value increased by 40.3% year on year to PLN 86.8 million.

At the end of June 2023, Catalyst listed non-Treasury bond value was PLN 97.8 billion, compared to PLN 93.3 billion at the end of June 2022. In June 2023, turnover value of bonds on Catalyst’s Electronic Order Book decreased by 65.3% year on year to PLN 329.2 million.

In June 2023, total TBSP bond turnover value was PLN 43.4 billion, compared to PLN 24.0 billion in June 2022, representing an 81.3% increase year on year.

Total June 2023 electricity turnover volume was 13.0 TWh, representing a 2.0% increase year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume increased by 109.1% year on year to 5.3 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume decreased by 24.2% year on year to 7.8 TWh.

Total June 2023 natural gas turnover volume was 7.7 TWh, representing a 30.1% decrease year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume decreased by 27.5% year on year to 0.9 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume decreased by 30.4% year on year to 6.9 TWh.

Turnover volume of June 2023 spot transactions in property rights to certificates of origin, excluding rights to certificates of energy efficiency (“white certificates”),2 was 2.0 TWh, representing a 15.4% decrease year on year.

In June 2023, turnover volume of property rights to certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) increased by 45.7% year on year to 21.0 ktoe3.

June 2023 turnover volume in Guarantees of Origin of electricity generated from renewable energy sources increased by 41.5% year on year to 6.5 TWh.

At the end of June 2023, the market capitalisation of 372 domestic companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 663.8 billion (EUR 149.2 billion), while the total market capitalisation of 415 domestic and foreign companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 1,322.1 billion (EUR 297.1 billion).

No companies were newly listed on the GPW Main Market in June 2023.

In June 2023, GPW held 21 trading sessions, the same as in June 2022.

The appendix presents turnover data for the markets operated by GPW.

