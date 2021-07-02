Investor Activity On GPW Group Markets – June 2021

- GPW Main Market Electronic Order Book[1] equities turnover value decreased by 6.5% YoY to PLN 24.6 billion
- Derivatives turnover volume increased by 15.2% YoY to 1,300,000 contracts
- Bonds turnover value on TBSP increased by 1,770.5% YoY to PLN 37.0 billion
- Electricity turnover volume decreased by 3.9% to 18.1 TWh
- Natural gas turnover volume increased by 64.2% YoY to 13.6 TWh
- Turnover in Guarantees of Origin of RES electricity increased by 71.8% to 2.7 TWh
In June 2021, total equities turnover value on the GPW Main Market was PLN 25.5 billion, representing a 4.4% decrease year on year, while Electronic Order Book turnover value decreased by 6.5% year on year to PLN 24.6 billion. Average daily Electronic Order Book equities turnover value stood at PLN 1,172.8 million, a 6.5% decrease year on year. On the last trading day of June 2021, the WIG index closed at 66,067.21 points, representing a 33.3% increase year on year.
Total June 2021 NewConnect equities turnover value decreased by 58.6% year on year to PLN 349.4 million, while Electronic Order Book equities turnover decreased by 60.2% year on year and stood at PLN 326.8 million.
Total June 2021 derivatives turnover volume was 1,300,000 contracts, representing a 15.2% increase year on year. Index futures turnover volume decreased by 5.9% year on year to 521,500 contracts. Single-stock futures turnover volume decreased by 31.1% year on year to 197,800 contracts. Currency futures turnover volume increased by 107.5% year on year to 587,800 contracts. Options turnover volume decreased by 25.3% year on year to 22,000 contracts.
In June 2021, structured products turnover value decreased by 4.5% year on year to PLN 245.5 million. ETF turnover value decreased by 46.5% year on year to PLN 40.1 million.
At the end of June 2021, Catalyst listed non-Treasury bond value was PLN 102.3 billion, compared to PLN 93.3 billion at the end of June 2020. In June 2021, turnover value of non-Treasury bonds on Catalyst’s Electronic Order Book decreased by 3.0% year on year to PLN 222.9 million.
In June 2021, total TBSP bond turnover value was PLN 37.0 billion, compared to PLN 2.0 billion in June 2020, representing a 1,770.5% increase year on year.
Total June 2021 electricity turnover volume was 18.1 TWh, representing a 3.9% decrease year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume increased by 2.5% year on year to 2.9 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume decreased by 5.0% year on year to 15.2 TWh.
Total June 2021 natural gas turnover volume was 13.6 TWh, representing a 64.2% increase year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume increased by 12.0% year on year to 1.0 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume increased by 70.5% year on year to 12.6 TWh.
Turnover volume of June 2021 spot transactions in property rights to certificates of origin, excluding rights to certificates of energy efficiency (“white certificates”),[2] was 2.5 TWh, representing a 1.7% increase year on year.
In June 2021, turnover volume of property rights to certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) decreased by 26.4% year on year to 11.0 ktoe[3].
June 2021 turnover volume in Guarantees of Origin of electricity generated from renewable energy sources increased by 71.8% year on year to 2.7 TWh.
At the end of June 2021, the market capitalisation of 379 domestic companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 637.3 billion (EUR 141 billion), while the total market capitalisation of 426 domestic and foreign companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 1,228.2 billion (EUR 272 billion).
Shares of the company LIVE MOTION GAMES S.A. (offering value PLN 4.7 million) were newly listed on NewConnect in June 2021.
Municipal bonds of the Municipality of the City of Kołobrzeg (offering value PLN 30 million) were newly listed on Catalyst in June 2021.
In June 2021, GPW held 21 trading sessions, the same as in June 2020.
The attachment presents details of trading on the markets operated by the GPW Group.
[1] Trading in the session, net of block trades.
[2] Certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) are issued, traded, and cleared in different metric units than other certificates on TGE (toe – tonne of oil equivalent; amount of energy equivalent to one metric tonne of crude oil with a calorific value of 10,000 kcal/kg).
[3] ktoe = 1,000 toe, Mtoe = 1,000,000 toe