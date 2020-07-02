Investor Activity On GPW Group Markets – June 2020

- GPW Main Market Electronic Order Book[1] equities turnover value increased by 65.2% YoY to PLN 26.4 billion
- NewConnect Electronic Order Book turnover value increased by 1121.8% YoY to PLN 820.9 million
- Derivatives turnover volume increased by 82.2% YoY to 1,154,100 contracts
- Structured products turnover value increased by 158.8% YoY to PLN 257.0 million
- ETF turnover value increased by 700.7% YoY to PLN 75.0 million
- Catalyst Electronic Order Book non-Treasury bond turnover value increased by 7.0% to PLN 230.0 million
- Electricity turnover volume increased by 14.5% to 18.9 TWh
- Natural gas turnover volume decreased by 33.0% YoY to 8.3 TWh
In June 2020, total equities turnover value on the GPW Main Market was PLN 26.7 billion, representing a 65.1% increase year on year, while Electronic Order Book turnover value increased by 65.2% year on year to PLN 26.4 billion. Average daily Electronic Order Book equities turnover value stood at PLN 1.255 billion, a 49.5% increase year on year. On the last trading day of June 2020, the WIG index closed at 49,569.17 points, representing a 17.6% decrease year on year.
Total June 2020 NewConnect equities turnover value increased by 1030.7% year on year to PLN 844.3 million, while Electronic Order Book equities turnover increased by 1121.8% year on year and stood at
PLN 820.9 million.
Total June 2020 derivatives turnover volume was 1,154,100 contracts, representing an 82.2% increase year on year. Index futures turnover volume increased by 54.7% year on year to 554,300 contracts. Single-stock futures turnover volume increased by 126.9% year on year to 287,000 contracts. Currency futures turnover volume increased by 143.9% year on year to 283,300 contracts. Index options turnover volume decreased by 9.4% year on year to 29,500 contracts.
In June 2020, structured products turnover value increased by 158.8% year on year to PLN 257.0 million. ETF turnover value increased by 700.7% year on year to PLN 75.0 million.
At the end of June 2020, Catalyst listed non-Treasury bond value was PLN 93.3 billion, compared to PLN 87.6 billion at the end of June 2019. In June 2020, turnover value of non-Treasury bonds on Catalyst’s Electronic Order Book increased by 7.0% year on year to PLN 230.0 million.
In June 2020, total TBSP bond turnover value was PLN 2.0 billion, compared to PLN 25.3 billion in June 2019, representing a 92.2% decrease year on year.
Total June 2020 electricity turnover volume was 18.9 TWh, representing a 14.5% increase year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume increased by 3.8% year on year to 2.8 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume increased by 16.6% year on year to 16.0 TWh.
Total June 2020 natural gas turnover volume was 8.3 TWh, representing a 33.0% decrease year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume increased by 40.7% year on year to 0.9 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume decreased by 36.9% year on year to 7.4 TWh.
Turnover volume of June 2020 spot transactions in property rights to certificates of origin, excluding rights to certificates of energy efficiency (“white certificates”)[1] was 2.4 TWh, representing a 9.9% increase year on year. However, June 2020 figures in this business line are not comparable year on year due to discontinued trading of cogeneration certificates as of June 2019.
In June 2020, turnover volume of property rights to certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) decreased by 86.1% year on year to 15.0 ktoe[2].
June 2020 turnover volume in Guarantees of Origin of electricity generated from renewable energy sources increased by 40.7% year on year to 1.6 TWh.
At the end of June 2020, the market capitalisation of 392 domestic companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 472.9 billion (EUR 105.9 billion), while the total market capitalisation of 440 domestic and foreign companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 865.6 billion (EUR 193.8 billion).
In June 2020, GPW held 21 trading sessions, compared to 19 in June 2019.
***
The Warsaw Stock Exchange Group (GPW Group) operates trading platforms for shares, Treasury and corporate bonds, derivatives, electricity and gas, and provides indices and benchmarks including WIBOR and WIBID. The index agent FTSE Russell classifies the Polish capital market as a Developed Market since 2018. The markets operated by the GPW Group are the biggest in Central and Eastern Europe. For more information, visit www.gpw.pl
[1] Certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) are issued, traded, and cleared in different metric units than other certificates on TGE (toe – tonne of oil equivalent; amount of energy equivalent to one metric tonne of crude oil with a calorific value of 10,000 kcal/kg).
[2] ktoe = 1,000 toe, Mtoe = 1,000,000 toe