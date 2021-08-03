Investor Activity On GPW Group Markets – July 2021

- GPW Main Market Electronic Order Book[1] equities turnover value decreased by 20.8% YoY to PLN 18.5 billion
- Derivatives turnover volume decreased by 8.8% YoY to 564,400 contracts
- Bonds turnover value on TBSP increased by 637% YoY to PLN 50.8 billion
- Electricity turnover volume increased by 12.6% to 21.4 TWh
- Natural gas turnover volume increased by 32.9% YoY to 16.8 TWh
- White certificates turnover volume increased by 50.0% YoY to 9.9 ktoe
- Turnover in Guarantees of Origin of RES electricity increased by 2.0% to 2.0 TWh
In July 2021, total equities turnover value on the GPW Main Market was PLN 19.0 billion, representing a 19.7% decrease year on year, while Electronic Order Book turnover value decreased by 20.8% year on year to PLN 18.5 billion. Average daily Electronic Order Book equities turnover value stood at PLN 842.2 million, a 17.3% decrease year on year. On the last trading day of July 2021, the WIG index closed at 67,637.95 points, representing a 34.0% increase year on year.
Total July 2021 NewConnect equities turnover value decreased by 88.4% year on year to PLN 272.0 million, while Electronic Order Book equities turnover decreased by 88.2% year on year and stood at PLN 267.9 million.
Total July 2021 derivatives turnover volume was 564,400 contracts, representing an 8.8% decrease year on year. Index futures turnover volume decreased by 9.6% year on year to 292,700 contracts. Single-stock futures turnover volume decreased by 25.3% year on year to 116,000 contracts. Currency futures turnover volume increased by 18.2% year on year to 145,100 contracts. Options turnover volume decreased by 39.6% year on year to 10,700 contracts.
In July 2021, structured products turnover value decreased by 0.8% year on year to PLN 232.5 million. ETF turnover value increased by 2.1% year on year to PLN 41.3 million.
At the end of July 2021, Catalyst listed non-Treasury bond value was PLN 101.0 billion, compared to PLN 94.3 billion at the end of July 2020. In July 2021, turnover value of non-Treasury bonds on Catalyst’s Electronic Order Book decreased by 22.7% year on year to PLN 210.6 million.
In July 2021, total TBSP bond turnover value was PLN 50.8 billion, compared to PLN 6.9 billion in July 2020, representing a 637.0% increase year on year.
Total July 2021 electricity turnover volume was 21.4 TWh, representing a 12.6% increase year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume increased by 9.8% year on year to 3.2 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume increased by 13.1% year on year to 18.2 TWh.
Total July 2021 natural gas turnover volume was 16.8 TWh, representing a 32.9% increase year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume decreased by 20.4% year on year to 1.1 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume increased by 39.3% year on year to 15.8 TWh.
Turnover volume of July 2021 spot transactions in property rights to certificates of origin, excluding rights to certificates of energy efficiency (“white certificates”),[2] was 1.7 TWh, representing a 7.7% decrease year on year.
In July 2021, turnover volume of property rights to certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) increased by 50.0% year on year to 9.9 ktoe[3].
July 2021 turnover volume in Guarantees of Origin of electricity generated from renewable energy sources increased by 2.0% year on year to 2.0 TWh.
At the end of July 2021, the market capitalisation of 382 domestic companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 648.5 billion (EUR 141.8 billion), while the total market capitalisation of 429 domestic and foreign companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 1,239 billion (EUR 271 billion).
Shares of the companies Shoper (offering value PLN 363.4 million), Onde (offering value PLN 444.5 million) and Cavatina Holding (offering value PLN 187.5 million) were newly listed on the GPW Main Market in July 2021.
Shares of the companies MegaPixel Studio S.A. (offering value PLN 966.7 million) and Noobz from Poland S.A. (offering value PLN 1.3 million) were newly listed on NewConnect in July 2021.
Corporate bonds of InPost Société Anonyme (offering value PLN 500 million), Cordia Polska Finance Sp. z o.o. (offering value PLN 69 million) and Cognor S.A. (offering value PLN 200 million) and municipal bonds of the Municipality of Mosina (offering value PLN 19 million) were newly listed on Catalyst in July 2021.
In July 2021, GPW held 22 trading sessions compared to 23 sessions in July 2020.
The attachment presents details of trading on the markets operated by the GPW Group.
[1] Trading in the session, net of block trades.
[2] Certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) are issued, traded, and cleared in different metric units than other certificates on TGE (toe – tonne of oil equivalent; amount of energy equivalent to one metric tonne of crude oil with a calorific value of 10,000 kcal/kg).
[3] ktoe = 1,000 toe, Mtoe = 1,000,000 toe