Investor Activity On GPW Group Markets – July 2020

- GPW Main Market Electronic Order Book[1] equities turnover value increased by 40.6% YoY to PLN 23.4 billion
- NewConnect Electronic Order Book turnover value increased by 2,471.6% YoY to PLN 2,277.9 million
- Derivatives turnover volume increased by 20.4% YoY to 618,600 contracts
- Structured products turnover value increased by 98.7% YoY to PLN 234.5 million
- ETF turnover value increased by 249.2% YoY to PLN 40.4 million
- Catalyst Electronic Order Book non-Treasury bond turnover value increased by 14.8% to PLN 272.3 million
- Electricity turnover volume increased by 9.9% to 19.0 TWh
- Natural gas turnover volume decreased by 1.0% YoY to 12.7 TWh
In July 2020, total equities turnover value on the GPW Main Market was PLN 23.7 billion, representing a 41.4% increase year on year, while Electronic Order Book turnover value increased by 40.6% year on year to PLN 23.4 billion. Average daily Electronic Order Book equities turnover value stood at PLN 1.017 billion, a 40.6% increase year on year. On the last trading day of July, the WIG index closed at 50,468.16 points, representing a 15.4% decrease year on year.
Total NewConnect equities turnover value increased by 2,277.1% year on year to PLN 2,336.7 million, while Electronic Order Book equities turnover increased by 2,471.6% year on year and stood at
PLN 2,277.9 million.
Total derivatives turnover volume was 618,600 contracts, representing a 20.4% increase year on year. Index futures turnover volume increased by 21.3% year on year to 323,700 contracts. Single-stock futures turnover volume increased by 24.4% year on year to 155,200 contracts. Currency futures turnover volume increased by 12.5% year on year to 122,800 contracts. Options turnover volume increased by 31.5% year on year to 16,900 contracts.
Structured products turnover value increased by 98.7% year on year to PLN 234.5 million. ETF turnover value increased by 249.2% year on year to PLN 40.4 million.
At the end of July, Catalyst listed non-Treasury bond value was PLN 94.3 billion, compared to PLN 88.9 billion at the end of July 2019. In July 2020, turnover value of non-Treasury bonds on Catalyst’s Electronic Order Book increased by 14.8% year on year to PLN 272.3 million.
Total TBSP bond turnover value was PLN 6.9 billion, compared to PLN 19.5 billion in July 2019, representing a 64.6% decrease year on year.
Total electricity turnover volume was 19.0 TWh, representing a 9.9% increase year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume increased by 3.6% year on year to 2.9 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume increased by 11.1% year on year to 16.1 TWh.
Total natural gas turnover volume was 12.7 TWh, representing a 1.0% decrease year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume increased by 105.3% year on year to 1.4 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume decreased by 6.9% year on year to 11.3 TWh.
Turnover volume of July spot transactions in property rights to certificates of origin, excluding rights to certificates of energy efficiency (“white certificates”)[1] was 1.9 TWh, representing a 20.5% decrease year on year.
Turnover volume of property rights to certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) decreased to 6.6 ktoe[2] compared to 67.8 ktoe in July 2019.
Turnover volume in Guarantees of Origin of electricity generated from renewable energy sources decreased by 1.3% year on year to 2.0 TWh.
At the end of July, the market capitalisation of 389 domestic companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 481 billion (EUR 109.1 billion), while the total market capitalisation of 437 domestic and foreign companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 836.9 billion (EUR 189.9 billion).
The company Gaming Factory was newly listed on the GPW Main Market in July with an offering worth PLN 21.3 million.
Shares of the company Ovid Works were newly listed on NewConnect.
In July, GPW held 23 trading sessions, the same as in July 2019.
Click here to download GPW detailed statistics for July 2020.
[1] Trading in the session, net of block trades.
[2] Certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) are issued, traded, and cleared in different metric units than other certificates on TGE (toe – tonne of oil equivalent; amount of energy equivalent to one metric tonne of crude oil with a calorific value of 10,000 kcal/kg).
[3] ktoe = 1,000 toe, Mtoe = 1,000,000 toe