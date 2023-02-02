Investor Activity On GPW Group Markets – January 2023

GPW Main Market Electronic Order Book [1] equities turnover value decreased by 3.5% YoY to PLN 26.5 billion

Index futures turnover volume increased by 21.8% YoY to 690,700 contracts

Bonds EOB turnover value on Catalyst decreased by 3.2% YoY to PLN 439.4 million

ETF turnover value increased by 6.3% to PLN 108.4 million

Electricity turnover volume decreased by 1.8% to 12.5 TWh

Natural gas turnover volume decreased by 23.9% YoY to 13.9 TWh

In January 2023, total equities turnover value on the GPW Main Market was PLN 28.1 billion, representing a 0.7% increase year on year, while Electronic Order Book turnover value decreased by 3.5% year on year to PLN 26.5 billion. Average daily Electronic Order Book equities turnover value stood at PLN 1.3 billion, an 8.1% decrease year on year. On the last trading day of January 2023, the WIG index closed at 61,286.58 points, representing a 9.1% decrease year on year.

Total January 2023 NewConnect equities turnover value decreased by 40.6% year on year to PLN 227.0 million, while Electronic Order Book equities turnover decreased by 39.3% year on year and stood at PLN 226.5 million.

Total January 2023 GlobalConnect equities turnover value was PLN 673,600.

Total January 2023 derivatives turnover volume was 1,028,100 contracts, representing an 8.4% increase year on year. Index futures turnover volume increased by 21.8% year on year to 690,700 contracts. Single-stock futures turnover volume decreased by 30.2% year on year to 121,500 contracts. Currency futures turnover volume increased by 9.5% year on year to 196,900 contracts.

In January 2023, structured products turnover value decreased by 18.9% year on year to PLN 228.6 million. ETF turnover value increased by 6.3% year on year to PLN 108.4 million.

At the end of January 2023, Catalyst listed non-Treasury bond value was PLN 93.1 billion, compared to PLN 96.1 billion at the end of January 2022. In January 2023, turnover value of bonds on Catalyst’s Electronic Order Book decreased by 3.2% year on year to PLN 439.4 million.

In January 2023, total TBSP bond turnover value was PLN 23.7 billion, compared to PLN 68.5 billion in January 2022, representing a 65.5% decrease year on year.

Total January 2023 electricity turnover volume was 12.5 TWh, representing a 1.8% decrease year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume increased by 106.9% year on year to 6.2 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume decreased by 35.3% year on year to 6.3 TWh.

Total January 2023 natural gas turnover volume was 13.9 TWh, representing a 23.9% decrease year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume decreased by 25.5% year on year to 1.9 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume decreased by 23.6% year on year to 12.0 TWh.

Turnover volume of January 2023 spot transactions in property rights to certificates of origin, excluding rights to certificates of energy efficiency (“white certificates”),[2] was 1.5 TWh, representing a 2.4% increase year on year.

In January 2023, turnover volume of property rights to certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) increased by 157.2% year on year to 10.6 ktoe[3].

January 2023 turnover volume in Guarantees of Origin of electricity generated from renewable energy sources increased by 16.6% year on year to 4.2 TWh.

At the end of January 2023, the market capitalisation of 374 domestic companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 610.0 billion (EUR 129.6 billion), while the total market capitalisation of 418 domestic and foreign companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 1,251.3 billion (EUR 265.7 billion).

Shares of the companies PASSUS, MOVIE GAMES, and SCOPE FLUIDICS (transfers from NewConnect) were newly listed on the Main Market in January 2023.

Shares of the company OLYMP S.A. (offering value: PLN 0.95 million) were newly listed on NewConnect in January 2023.

In January 2023, GPW held 21 trading sessions, compared to 20 trading sessions in January 2022.

