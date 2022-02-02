Investor Activity On GPW Group Markets – January 2022

- GPW Main Market Electronic Order Book[1] equities turnover value decreased by 13.0% YoY to PLN 27.5 billion
- Derivatives turnover volume increased by 18.0% YoY to 948,300 contracts
- Non-Treasury bonds EOB turnover value on Catalyst increased by 59.1% YoY to PLN 453.9 million
- Bonds turnover value on TBSP increased by 113.9% YoY to PLN 68.5 billion
- Electricity turnover volume increased by 1.7% to 12.7 TWh
- Natural gas turnover volume increased by 23.0% YoY to 18.2 TWh
- Turnover in Guarantees of Origin of RES electricity increased by 55.9% to 3.6 TWh
In January 2022, total equities turnover value on the GPW Main Market was PLN 27.9 billion, representing a 13.6% decrease year on year, while Electronic Order Book turnover value decreased by 13.0% year on year to PLN 27.5 billion. Average daily Electronic Order Book equities turnover value stood at PLN 1,373.9 million, a 17.4% decrease year on year. On the last trading day of January 2022, the WIG index closed at 67,418.41 points, representing an 18.3% increase year on year.
Total January 2022 NewConnect equities turnover value decreased by 65.4% year on year to PLN 382.3 million, while Electronic Order Book equities turnover decreased by 65.9% year on year and stood at PLN 372.8 million.
Total January 2022 derivatives turnover volume was 948,300 contracts, representing an 18.0% increase year on year. Index futures turnover volume increased by 27.4% year on year to 567,000 contracts. Single-stock futures turnover volume decreased by 25.1% year on year to 174,100 contracts. Currency futures turnover volume increased by 79.8% year on year to 179,800 contracts.
In January 2022, structured products turnover value decreased by 8.9% year on year to PLN 281.8 million. ETF turnover value increased by 78.6% year on year to PLN 102.0 million.
At the end of January 2022, Catalyst listed non-Treasury bond value was PLN 96.1 billion, compared to PLN 100.6 billion at the end of January 2021. In January 2022, turnover value of non-Treasury bonds on Catalyst’s Electronic Order Book increased by 59.1% year on year to PLN 453.9 million.
In January 2022, total TBSP bond turnover value was PLN 68.5 billion, compared to PLN 32.0 billion in January 2021, representing a 113.9% increase year on year.
Total January 2022 electricity turnover volume was 12.7 TWh, representing a 1.7% increase year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume decreased by 5.6% year on year to 3.0 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume increased by 4.2% year on year to 9.7 TWh.
Total January 2022 natural gas turnover volume was 18.2 TWh, representing a 23.0% increase year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume decreased by 24.8% year on year to 2.5 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume increased by 37.0% year on year to 15.7 TWh.
Turnover volume of January 2022 spot transactions in property rights to certificates of origin, excluding rights to certificates of energy efficiency (“white certificates”),[2] was 1.4 TWh, representing a 0.1% decrease year on year.
In January 2022, turnover volume of property rights to certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) increased by 7.4% year on year to 4.1 ktoe[3].
January 2022 turnover volume in Guarantees of Origin of electricity generated from renewable energy sources increased by 55.9% year on year to 3.6 TWh.
At the end of January 2022, the market capitalisation of 382 domestic companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 678.4 billion (EUR 147.5 billion), while the total market capitalisation of 429 domestic and foreign companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 1,306.0 billion (EUR 284.0 billion).
Shares of the company Biomaxima (transfer from NewConnect) were newly listed on the Main Market in January 2022.
Shares of the companies ROAD STUDIO S.A. (offering value PLN 2 million), ECO5TECH S.A. (offering value PLN 1.9 million), HYDRA GAMES S.A. (offering value PLN 1.1 million) and ONE SOLUTION S.A. were newly listed on NewConnect in January 2022.
In January 2022, GPW held 20 trading sessions compared to 19 trading sessions in January 2021.
The appendix presents turnover data for the markets operated by GPW.
Investor Activity on GPW Markets in January 2022 (attachment)
[1] Trading in the session, net of block trades.
[2] Certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) are issued, traded, and cleared in different metric units than other certificates on TGE (toe – tonne of oil equivalent; amount of energy equivalent to one metric tonne of crude oil with a calorific value of 10,000 kcal/kg).
[3] ktoe = 1,000 toe, Mtoe = 1,000,000 toe