Investor Activity On GPW Group Markets – January 2021

- GPW Main Market Electronic Order Book1 equities turnover value increased by 74.5% YoY to PLN 31.6 billion
- NewConnect Electronic Order Book turnover value increased by 209.7% YoY to PLN 1.1 billion
- Derivatives turnover volume increased by 37.0% YoY to 803,700 contracts
- Bonds turnover value on TBSP increased by 28.2% YoY to PLN 32.0 billion
- Structured products turnover value increased by 66.3% YoY to PLN 309.5 million
- ETF turnover value increased by 126.6% YoY to PLN 57.1 million
- Electricity turnover volume decreased by 11.1% to 12.5 TWh
- Natural gas turnover volume increased by 33.1% YoY to 14.8 TWh
In January 2021, total equities turnover value on the GPW Main Market was PLN 32.3 billion, representing a 73.2% increase year on year, while Electronic Order Book turnover value increased by 74.5% year on year to PLN 31.6 billion. Average daily Electronic Order Book equities turnover value stood at PLN 1.66 billion, a 92.9% increase year on year. On the last trading day of January 2021, the WIG index closed at 56,978.68 points, representing a 0.5% increase year on year.
Total January 2021 NewConnect equities turnover value increased by 196.8% year on year to PLN 1.1 billion, while Electronic Order Book equities turnover increased by 209.7% year on year and stood at PLN 1.1 billion.
Total January 2021 derivatives turnover volume was 803,700 contracts, representing a 37.0% increase year on year. Index futures turnover volume increased by 47.3% year on year to 444,900 contracts. Single-stock futures turnover volume increased by 52.5% year on year to 232,600 contracts. Currency futures turnover volume decreased by 10.0% year on year to 100,000 contracts. Options turnover volume increased by 26.8% year on year to 26,200 contracts.
In January 2021, structured products turnover value increased by 66.3% year on year to PLN 309.5 million. ETF turnover value increased by 126.6% year on year to PLN 57.1 million.
At the end of January 2021, Catalyst listed non-Treasury bond value was PLN 100.6 billion, compared to PLN 91.3 billion at the end of January 2020. In January 2021, turnover value of non-Treasury bonds on Catalyst’s Electronic Order Book increased by 34.4% year on year to PLN 285.3 million.
In January 2021, total TBSP bond turnover value was PLN 32.0 billion, compared to PLN 25.0 billion in January 2020, representing a 28.2% increase year on year.
Total January 2021 electricity turnover volume was 12.5 TWh, representing an 11.1% decrease year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume increased by 15.6% year on year to 3.2 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume decreased by 17.6% year on year to 9.3 TWh.
Total January 2021 natural gas turnover volume was 14.8 TWh, representing a 33.3% increase year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume increased by 69.5% year on year to 3.4 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume increased by 25.5% year on year to 11.5 TWh.
Turnover volume of January 2021 spot transactions in property rights to certificates of origin, excluding rights to certificates of energy efficiency (“white certificates”)2 was 1.4 TWh, representing a 28.1% decrease year on year.
In January 2021, turnover volume of property rights to certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) decreased by 92.1% year on year to 3.9 ktoe3.
January 2021 turnover volume in Guarantees of Origin of electricity generated from renewable energy sources increased by 72.6% year on year to 2.3 TWh.
At the end of January 2021, the market capitalisation of 384 domestic companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 544.7 billion (EUR 120.0 billion), while the total market capitalisation of 434 domestic and foreign companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 1,057.8 billion (EUR 233.1 billion).
Shares of the companies Answear.com (offering value PLN 80.5 million) and Photon Energy N.V. (transfer from NewConnect) were newly listed on the GPW Main Market in January 2021.
Shares of the companies United Label S.A. (offering value PLN 4.4 million) and Incuvo S.A. (offering value PLN 2.8 million) were newly listed on NewConnect in January 2021.
Bonds of the companies Cavatina Holding S.A. and White Stone Development sp. z o.o. (issue value PLN 20 million and PLN 25 million, respectively) were newly listed on Catalyst in January 2021.
In January 2021, GPW held 19 trading sessions, compared to 21 sessions in January 2020.
[1] Trading in the session, net of block trades.
[2] Certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) are issued, traded, and cleared in different metric units than other certificates on TGE (toe – tonne of oil equivalent; amount of energy equivalent to one metric tonne of crude oil with a calorific value of 10,000 kcal/kg).
[3] ktoe = 1,000 toe, Mtoe = 1,000,000 toe