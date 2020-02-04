Investor Activity On GPW Group Markets – January 2020

- Decrease of the value of trade in equities on the Electronic Order Book[1] on the GPW Main Market by 8.9% YoY to PLN 18.1 billion in January 2020
- Increase of the total volume of trade in derivatives by 3.3% YoY to 586.4 thousand contracts in January 2020
- Increase of the value of non-Treasury bonds listed on Catalyst by 7.8% to PLN 91.3 billion in January 2020
- Increase of the total volume of trade in electricity by 61.2% to 14.0 TWh in January 2020
- Increase of the total volume of trade in gas by 14.4% YoY to 11.1 TWh in January 2020
The total value of trade in equities on the GPW Main Market was PLN 18.7 billion in January 2020, representing a decrease of 8.2% year on year. The value of trade in equities on the Electronic Order Book decreased by 8.9% year on year to PLN 18.1 billion in January 2020. The average daily value of trade in equities on the Electronic Order Book stood at PLN 862.2 million in January 2020, a decrease of 4.6% year on year. The WIG index stood at 56,681.27 points at the end of January 2020, representing a decrease of 6.1% year on year.
The total value of trade in equities on NewConnect increased by 142.5% year on year to PLN 372.1 million in January 2020. The value of trade in equities on the Electronic Order Book on NewConnect increased by 144.1% year on year and stood at PLN 353.3 million in January 2020.
The total volume of trade in derivatives was 586.4 thousand contracts in January 2020, representing an increase of 3.3% year on year. The volume of trade in index futures decreased by 9.0% year on year to 302.1 thousand contracts. The volume of trade in single-stock futures increased by 44.3% year on year to 152.5 thousand contracts in January 2020.
The value of trade in structured products increased by 113.7% year on year to PLN 186.0 million in January 2020. The value of trade in ETFs increased by 22.5% year on year to PLN 25.2 million in January 2020.
The value of non-Treasury bond issues listed on Catalyst was PLN 91.3 billion at the end of January 2020 compared to PLN 84.7 billion at the end of January 2019. The value of trade in non-Treasury bonds on the Electronic Order Book on Catalyst decreased by 11.9% year on year to PLN 212.2 million in January 2020 compared to PLN 240.9 million in January 2019.
The total value of trade in bonds on TBSP was PLN 25.0 billion in January 2020 compared to PLN 34.9 billion in January 2019.
The total volume of spot and forward transactions in electricity was 14.0 TWh in January 2020, representing an increase of 61.2% year on year. The volume of spot transactions in electricity decreased by 6.3% year on year to 2.7 TWh. The volume of forward transactions increase by 95.3% year on year to 11.3 TWh.
The total volume of transactions in natural gas was 11.1 TWh in January 2020, representing an increase of 14.4% year on year. The volume of trade on the spot market decreased by 38.1% and stood at 2.0 TWh. The volume of trade on the forward market increased by 40.3% year on year and stood at 9.1 TWh.
The volume of spot transactions in property rights to certificates of origin excluding the rights to certificates of energy efficiency (“white certificates”)[2] was 2.0 TWh in January 2020, representing a decrease of 36.0% year on year. However, the January figures of this business line are not comparable year on year due to discontinued trading in cogeneration certificates as of June 2019.
The volume of trade in property rights to certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) increased by 124.7% year on year to 48.7 ktoe[3] in January 2020.
The volume of trade in Guarantees of Origin of electricity generated from renewable energy sources decreased by 13.2% year on year to 1.3 TWh in January 2020. The first transactions in Guarantees of Origin of electricity generated in cogeneration were concluded in December 2019, when their volume stood at 14,335 MWh. No transactions in such guarantees were made in January.
The capitalisation of 401 domestic companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 539.3 billion (EUR 125.4 billion) at the end of January 2020.
The total capitalisation of 449 domestic and foreign companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 1,089.1 billion (EUR 253.2 billion) at the end of January 2020.
Shares of Plantwear (PLN 1.5 million offering) and Drageus Games (PLN 1.18 million offering) were newly listed on NewConnect in January 2020.
GPW held 21 trading sessions in January 2020 compared to 22 trading sessions in January 2019.
The attachment presents details of trade on the markets operated by the GPW Group.
[1] Trading in the session, net of block trades.
[1] Certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) are issued, traded, and cleared in different metric units than other certificates on TGE (toe – tonne of oil equivalent; amount of energy equivalent to one metric tonne of crude oil with a calorific value of 10,000 kcal/kg).
[1] ktoe = 1,000 toe, Mtoe = 1,000,000 toe
