Investor Activity On GPW Group Markets – February 2024

GPW Main Market Electronic Order Book 1 equities turnover value increased by 42.8% YoY to PLN 26.6 billion

NewConnect Electronic Order Book equities turnover value increased by 44.3% YoY to PLN 308.8 million

Index futures turnover volume increased by 15.7% YoY to 669,600 contracts

Aggregate ETF and ETC turnover value increased by 82.2% YoY to PLN 127.0 million

Electricity turnover volume increased by 17.3% YoY to 11.0 TWh

Natural gas turnover volume decreased by 16.8% YoY to 10.5 TWh

In February 2024, total equities turnover value on the GPW Main Market was PLN 27.4 billion, representing a 46.0% increase year on year, while Electronic Order Book turnover value increased by 42.8% year on year to PLN 26.6 billion. Average daily Electronic Order Book equities turnover value stood at PLN 1.27 billion, a 36.0% increase year on year. On the last trading day of February 2024, the WIG index closed at 81,944.56 points, representing a 36.2% increase year on year.

Total February 2024 NewConnect equities turnover value increased by 34.5% year on year to PLN 309.0 million, while Electronic Order Book equities turnover increased by 44.3% year on year and stood at PLN 308.8 million.

Total February 2024 GlobalConnect equities turnover value was PLN 1.8 million, compared to PLN 0.2 million in February 2023.

Total February 2024 derivatives turnover volume was 1.0 million contracts, representing a 14.8% increase year on year. Index futures turnover volume increased by 15.7% year on year to 669,600 contracts. Currency futures turnover volume increased by 31.6% year on year to 260,900 contracts. Single-stock futures turnover volume decreased by 10.6% year on year to 103,200 contracts.

In February 2024, structured products turnover value decreased by 4.8% year on year to PLN 205.7 million. Aggregate ETF and ETC turnover value increased by 82.2% year on year to PLN 127.0 million.

At the end of February 2024, Catalyst listed non-Treasury bond value was PLN 114.5 billion, compared to PLN 92.9 billion at the end of February 2023. In February 2024, turnover value of bonds on Catalyst’s Electronic Order Book increased by 2.0% year on year to PLN 453.6 million.

In February 2024, total TBSP bond turnover value was PLN 42.4 billion, compared to PLN 23.1 billion in February 2023, representing an 83.4% increase year on year.

Total February 2024 electricity turnover volume was 11.0 TWh, representing a 17.3% increase year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume decreased by 17.3% year on year to 4.0 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume increased by 54.6% year on year to 7.0 TWh.

Total February 2024 natural gas turnover volume was 10.5 TWh, representing a 16.8% decrease year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume decreased by 29.9% year on year to 1.2 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume decreased by 14.8% year on year to 9.3 TWh.

Turnover volume of February 2024 spot transactions in property rights to certificates of origin, excluding rights to certificates of energy efficiency (“white certificates”),2 was 1.4 TWh, representing a 15.2% decrease year on year.

In February 2024, turnover volume of property rights to certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) increased by 36.0% year on year to 8.3 ktoe3.

February 2024 turnover volume in Guarantees of Origin of electricity generated from renewable energy sources increased by 77.8% year on year to 4.4 TWh.

At the end of February 2024, the market capitalisation of 368 domestic companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 802.1 billion (EUR 185.7 billion), while the total market capitalisation of 410 domestic and foreign companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 1,497.4 billion (EUR 346.7 billion).

Municipal bonds of the City of Łódź (issue value: PLN 764.1 million) and of the Municipality of Aleksandrów Łódzki (issue value: PLN 25 million) were newly listed on Catalyst in February 2024.

In February 2024, GPW held 21 trading sessions, compared to 20 trading sessions in February 2023.

In January 2024, GPW held 22 trading sessions, compared to 21 trading sessions in January 2023.

1 Trading in the session, net of block trades.

2 Certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) are issued, traded, and cleared in different metric units than other certificates on TGE (toe – tonne of oil equivalent; amount of energy equivalent to one metric tonne of crude oil with a calorific value of 10,000 kcal/kg)​.

3 Ktoe = 1,000 toe, Mtoe = 1,000,000 toe.

