Investor Activity On GPW Group Markets – December 2023

GPW Main Market Electronic Order Book [1] equities turnover value decreased by 10.1% YoY to PLN 23.8 billion

NewConnect Electronic Order Book equities turnover value decreased by 33.5% YoY to PLN 150.7 million

Index futures turnover volume decreased by 7.5% YoY to 638,900 contracts

Aggregate ETF and ETC turnover value increased by 11.9% YoY to PLN 121.3 million

Electricity turnover volume decreased by 16.5% YoY to 10.4 TWh

Natural gas turnover volume decreased by 3.2% YoY to 13.4 TWh

In January 2024, total equities turnover value on the GPW Main Market was PLN 24.0 billion, representing a 14.5% decrease year on year, while Electronic Order Book turnover value decreased by 10.1% year on year to PLN 23.8 billion. Average daily Electronic Order Book equities turnover value stood at PLN 1.08 billion, a 14.2% decrease year on year. On the last trading day of January 2024, the WIG index closed at 77,416.31 points, representing a 26.3% increase year on year.

Total January 2024 NewConnect equities turnover value decreased by 33.1% year on year to PLN 151.9 million, while Electronic Order Book equities turnover decreased by 33.5% year on year and stood at PLN 150.7 million.

Total January 2024 GlobalConnect equities turnover value was PLN 1.1 million, compared to PLN 0.7 million in January 2023.

Total January 2024 derivatives turnover volume was 1.1 million contracts, representing a 3.3% increase year on year. Index futures turnover volume decreased by 7.5% year on year to 638,900 contracts. Currency futures turnover volume increased by 63.0% year on year to 321,000 contracts. Single-stock futures turnover volume decreased by 27.4% year on year to 88,100 contracts.

In January 2024, structured products turnover value decreased by 25.3% year on year to PLN 170.8 million. Aggregate ETF and ETC turnover value increased by 11.9% year on year to PLN 121.3 million.

At the end of January 2024, Catalyst listed non-Treasury bond value was PLN 110.1 billion, compared to PLN 91.5 billion at the end of January 2023. In January 2024, turnover value of bonds on Catalyst’s Electronic Order Book decreased by 0.6% year on year to PLN 436.7 million.

In January 2024, total TBSP bond turnover value was PLN 36.1 billion, compared to PLN 23.7 billion in January 2023, representing a 52.6% increase year on year.

Total January 2024 electricity turnover volume was 10.4 TWh, representing a 16.5% decrease year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume decreased by 23.5% year on year to 4.7 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume decreased by 9.6% year on year to 5.7 TWh.

Total January 2024 natural gas turnover volume was 13.4 TWh, representing a 3.2% decrease year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume increased by 79.1% year on year to 3.4 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume decreased by 16.2% year on year to 10.1 TWh.

Turnover volume of January 2024 spot transactions in property rights to certificates of origin, excluding rights to certificates of energy efficiency (“white certificates”),[2] was 1.2 TWh, representing a 16.2% decrease year on year.

In January 2024, turnover volume of property rights to certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) decreased by 23.6% year on year to 8.1 ktoe[3].

January 2024 turnover volume in Guarantees of Origin of electricity generated from renewable energy sources increased by 74.8% year on year to 7.4 TWh.

At the end of January 2024, the market capitalisation of 371 domestic companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 754.5 billion (EUR 173.7 billion), while the total market capitalisation of 413 domestic and foreign companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 1,433.0 billion (EUR 329.9 billion).

Shares of the company BLOOBER TEAM S.A. were newly listed on the Main Market in January 2024 (transfer from NewConnect).

Shares of the company CONSOLEWAY S.A. (offering value: PLN 2.7 million) were newly listed on NewConnect.

In January 2024, GPW held 22 trading sessions, compared to 21 trading sessions in January 2023.

The appendix presents turnover data for the markets operated by GPW.

***

The Warsaw Stock Exchange Group (GPW Group) operates trading platforms for shares, Treasury and corporate bonds, derivatives, electricity and gas, and provides indices and benchmarks including WIBOR and WIBID. The index agent FTSE Russell classifies the Polish capital market as a Developed Market since 2018. The markets operated by the GPW Group are the biggest in Central and Eastern Europe. For more information, visit www.gpw.pl