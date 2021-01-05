Investor Activity On GPW Group Markets – December 2020: Trading On GPW Group Markets

- GPW Main Market Electronic Order Book 1 equities turnover value increased by 150.8% YoY to PLN 34.5 billion
- NewConnect Electronic Order Book turnover value increased by 1019.2% YoY to PLN 1.2 billion
- Derivatives turnover volume increased by 105.9% YoY to 1,328,500 contracts
- Bonds turnover value on TBSP increased by 22.5% YoY to PLN 16.9 billion
- Structured products turnover value increased by 116.6% YoY to PLN 253.1 million
- ETF turnover value increased by 248.3% YoY to PLN 71.6 million
- Electricity turnover volume increased by 15.7% to 17.7 TWh
- Natural gas turnover volume decreased by 0.8% YoY to 14.7 TWh
In December 2020, total equities turnover value on the GPW Main Market was PLN 35.3 billion, representing a 152.6% increase year on year, while Electronic Order Book turnover value increased by 150.8% year on year to PLN 34.5 billion. Average daily Electronic Order Book equities turnover value stood at PLN 1.7 billion, a 125.7% increase year on year. On the last trading day of December 2020, the WIG index closed at 57,025.84 points, representing an 1.4% decrease year on year.
Total December 2020 NewConnect equities turnover value increased by 811.8% year on year to PLN 1.2 billion, while Electronic Order Book equities turnover increased by 1019.2% year on year and stood at PLN 1.2 billion.
Total December 2020 derivatives turnover volume was 1,328,500 contracts, representing a 105.9% increase year on year. Index futures turnover volume increased by 34.6% year on year to 543,700 contracts. Single-stock futures turnover volume increased by 85.6% year on year to 246,200 contracts. Currency futures turnover volume increased by 514.6% year on year to 509,100 contracts. Options turnover volume increased by 13.6% year on year to 29,500 contracts.
In December 2020, structured products turnover value increased by 116.6% year on year to PLN 253.1 million. ETF turnover value increased by 248.3% year on year to PLN 71.6 million.
At the end of December 2020, Catalyst listed non-Treasury bond value was PLN 99.4 billion, compared to PLN 92.1 billion at the end of December 2019. In December 2020, turnover value of non-Treasury bonds on Catalyst’s Electronic Order Book increased by 14.5% year on year to PLN 222.7 million.
In December 2020, total TBSP bond turnover value was PLN 16.9 billion, compared to PLN 13.8 billion in December 2019, representing a 22.5% increase year on year.
Total December 2020 electricity turnover volume was 17.7 TWh, representing a 15.7% increase year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume increased by 1.9% year on year to 3.3 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume increased by 19.3% year on year to 14.5 TWh.
Total December 2020 natural gas turnover volume was 14.7 TWh, representing a 0.8% decrease year on year, where spot transaction turnover volume increased by 44.0% year on year to 4.2 TWh and forward transaction turnover volume decreased by 11.8% year on year to 10.5 TWh.
Turnover volume of December 2020 spot transactions in property rights to certificates of origin, excluding rights to certificates of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) 2 was 2.8 TWh, representing a 1.9% increase year on year.
In December 2020, turnover volume of property rights to certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) decreased by 61.1% year on year to 10.3 ktoe 3.
December 2020 turnover volume in Guarantees of Origin of electricity generated from renewable energy sources increased by 12.3% year on year to 2.2 TWh.
At the end of December 2020, the market capitalisation of 384 domestic companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 538.8 billion (EUR 119.0 billion), while the total market capitalisation of 433 domestic and foreign companies listed on the Main Market was PLN 1,068.7 billion (EUR 236.1 billion).
Shares of the companies PCF Group (offering value PLN 203.4 million), Dadelo (PLN 82.8 million), and Pure Biologics and Medinice (transfers from NewConnect, offering value PLN 54 million and PLN 12.2 million, respectively) were newly listed on the GPW Main Market in December 2020.
Shares of the companies Play2Chill (offering value PLN 1.5 million), Milton Essex (offering value PLN 3.7 million) and Detalion Games (offering value PLN 5.9 million) were newly listed on NewConnect in December 2020.
Bonds of the company HB Reavis Finance PL 3 (issue value PLN 85 million) were newly listed on Catalyst in December 2020.
In December 2020, GPW held 20 trading sessions, compared to 18 sessions in December 2019.
1 Trading in the session, net of block trades.
2 Certificates of origin of energy efficiency (“white certificates”) are issued, traded, and cleared in different metric units than other certificates on TGE (toe – tonne of oil equivalent; amount of energy equivalent to one metric tonne of crude oil with a calorific value of 10,000 kcal/kg).
3 ktoe = 1,000 toe, Mtoe = 1,000,000 toe